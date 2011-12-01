BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- REBRAIN OR ROT
- THE RISE OF BITCOIN
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Top 500 Most Valuable Companies in India 2014
The entire market capitalisation of BT 500 companies has risen 35.5 per cent, with PSUs in the BT 500 showing a 31 per cent rise in combined market capitalisation.
The figures confirm that companies in the capital goods, metals and infrastructure sectors have been hit the hardest, along with those in drugs and pharmaceuticals.
The turnover growth of BT500 companies slowed considerably to 9.7 per cent in 2013/14 as compared to 12.48 per cent in 2012/13 (and 23.16 per cent in 2011/12).
Compliling the BT 500 list was a fascinating journey. It revealed which companies navigated the difficult terrain better than others.
The firm's ability to offer diverse roles and its sensitive and empowering approach to the challenges that women face have won many hearts.
Notable trends from an analysis of BT 500 data
Inflation downtrend, narrowing twin deficits and supportive economic policies are likely to boost corporate earnings going ahead.
Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director of Dalmia Bharat Cement, explains why the country desperately needs manufacturing.
- Amul Dairy MD K Rathnam resigns amid corruption allegation, Board denies charges
- Honda to recall 56,194 models of Activa, Grazia, Aviator
- Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces