Top Most Valuable Companies in India 2015
We bring you the top 500 companies in India which have been ranked on the basis of average market capitalisation over the past six months. Check out who has won the race this time-
Discernible trends from an analysis of BT500 data
The company also enjoys the industry best employee metrics and is expected to continue its growth at a brisk pace on the back of its digital initiative.
Slowdown in China, which depressed metal prices has clouded the outlook for metal and mining companies across the globe.
Nasscom estimates that the information technology services industry is worth $146 billion. In 2015/16 it is expected to grow between 12 and 14 per cent.
Reliance Industries treads through one of the largest investment cycles in its history, expanding the petrochemical facility and creating a 4G business.
The merger helped Sun improve its average market capitalisation in the first six months of 2015/16 (April to Sept) by 49.6% to Rs 2,18,278 crore.
Vivek Chaand Sehgal has driven Motherson Sumi Systems at breakneck speed to the top of the Indian auto components industry.
