Top Most Valuable Companies in India 2015

India's most valuable companies for 2015

Rajeev Dubey
We bring you the top 500 companies in India which have been ranked on the basis of average market capitalisation over the past six months. Check out who has won the race this time-

 
 

BT500: The Numbers Game

Discernible trends from an analysis of BT500 data
Growth in corporate India's debt levels is slowing

TCS remains one of the top IT stock bets

 The company also enjoys the industry best employee metrics and is expected to continue its growth at a brisk pace on the back of its digital initiative.

HDFC Bank gears up to face new challenges

Vedanta's mkt value falls despite rise in profits

Slowdown in China, which depressed metal prices has clouded the outlook for metal and mining companies across the globe.

Indo Count Industries has seen a smart recovery

How we ranked India's top 500 companies

IT services industry investing in innovation

Nasscom estimates that the information technology services industry is worth $146 billion. In 2015/16 it is expected to grow between 12 and 14 per cent.
All the big Indian pharma cos are showing growth

RIL at one of its largest expansion spree

Reliance Industries treads through one of the largest investment cycles in its history, expanding the petrochemical facility and creating a 4G business.

Ranbaxy deal poses challenges for Sun Pharma

The merger helped Sun improve its average market capitalisation in the first six months of 2015/16 (April to Sept) by 49.6% to Rs 2,18,278 crore.
Motherson Sumi's mkt cap has grown 46.4% in one yr

Vivek Chaand Sehgal has driven Motherson Sumi Systems at breakneck speed to the top of the Indian auto components industry.

Inox Wind is cashing in on govt's green energy goals

How Britannia logged huge profits in 2014-15

