Women power Business Today

Women are proving their worth at management posts

Masters Of the Game

Indra K. Nooyi has directed the company's global strategy for more than a decade and led its restructuring, including the divestiture of its restaurants into the successful YUM! Brands, Inc.

 
 

Indian women make their presence felt on boards of MNCs

More

Companies are taking more women on board

More

Is reservation for women in Panchayats working at the grassroot level?

More

How Bharatiya Mahila Bank empowers women

With innovative products, the Bharatiya Mahila Bank is cheering the spirit of women entrepreneurs.

More

How women leaders are coping with the MFI crisis

More

Mindset towards girl child has changed: Richa Agarwal

More
 
 

Women chairpersons make an impact in India

More

Family-run businesses make way for daughters

More

Women entrepreneurs are bringing innovation to business models

More

Entrepreneurs ride high on women empowerment

More than 200-odd women managed by Gauri Singh's The Maids' Company, come from the absolute bottom of the pyramid.
More

Why Jaya should not have married Amitabh

Jaya and Amitabh became a real life couple and she retired to look after the Bachchan brood. He went on to become the biggest star we have seen.
More

Who Cares Why, here's Our Chance!

More
Advertisement