Regulators hate it, investors love it. The great tussle to find the middle ground for cryptocurrencies...
As a power-surplus India chases renewables, power equipment JVs are struggling to get fresh orders from mainstream coal-fired plants.
The RBI lacks teeth to act against PSBs and doesn't bother to flag irregularities. the result is a blame game.
The Mumbai-based start-up uses tech and data to assess creditworthiness and provides quick business loans.
Working with the government is a mixed bag of opportunities and challenges for IT companies despite the Digital India initiatives.
Financial assets of households are growing again after taking a body blow in the post demonetisation phase, reveals a Reserve Bank of India study.
The sugar industry is being weighted down by political considerations that primarily drive the sector.
The industry has evolved from wage arbitrage to aiding digital transformation.
The go-go years of growth might be well behind the Indian it sector, but it still had plenty of steam left.
Google's optimised version of Android Oreo, the Go Edition, gives a new lease of life to entry-level Android smartphones.
With a string of acquisitions, Ajit Issac's staffing and related solutions provider Quess Corp is now the fourth biggest private employer in the country.
