Business Today: Stories from Business Today and Money Today magazine from businesstoday.in.
Home
FROM THE MAG

The Maya of Bitcoin

Rajeev Dubey
The Maya of Bitcoin

Regulators hate it, investors love it. The great tussle to find the middle ground for cryptocurrencies...

 
 

Darkness at noon

As a power-surplus India chases renewables, power equipment JVs are struggling to get fresh orders from mainstream coal-fired plants.

The Ownership dilemma

The RBI lacks teeth to act against PSBs and doesn't bother to flag irregularities. the result is a blame game.

FlexiLoans loans made easy for SMEs

The Mumbai-based start-up uses tech and data to assess creditworthiness and provides quick business loans.

The Public Sector Jumble

Working with the government is a mixed bag of opportunities and challenges for IT companies despite the Digital India initiatives.

Bouncing back

Financial assets of households are growing again after taking a body blow in the post demonetisation phase, reveals a Reserve Bank of India study.

The Great Bank Robbery

Indian banks have been grappling with frauds since long. Here is what the numbers tell us.

More Money For Key Talent

Lessons Learnt

The Indian pharmaceutical industry, earlier reeling under the regulatory scanner of the USFDA, is learning from its mistakes.

Promises Need to be Fulfilled

 
 

Turning sour?

The sugar industry is being weighted down by political considerations that primarily drive the sector.

Battleground WTO

BPO 3.0

The industry has evolved from wage arbitrage to aiding digital transformation.

Testing Times

The go-go years of growth might be well behind the Indian it sector, but it still had plenty of steam left.

SUPER LIGHT

Google's optimised version of Android Oreo, the Go Edition, gives a new lease of life to entry-level Android smartphones.

India's Best Banks: Full Rankings

Business Today survey on India's best banks.

Dialogue Held with States; NHPS Awaits Cabinet Nod

Inflated Hospital Bills

People Power

With a string of acquisitions, Ajit Issac's staffing and related solutions provider Quess Corp is now the fourth biggest private employer in the country.

Advertisement