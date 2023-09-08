UK PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty land in Delhi for G20 meet, minister gifts them Bhagavad Gita, Hanuman Chalisa

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived on Friday to attend the G20 Summit hosted by India. He is accompanied by his wife Akshata Murty. Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ashwini Kumar Choubey received PM Sunak and his wife at the airport.

It is PM Sunak’s first visit to India after assuming office in October 2022.

Choubey on Friday greeted Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty with “Jai Siya Ram” at Palam Airport, where they landed ahead the 18th G20 Summit.

Choubey also presented Rudraksh, a copy of Bhagavad Geeta and Hanuman Chalisa to PM Sunak.

Ahead of his visit to India, UK Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) released a poster showing their PM Sunak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and had “Global Food Security” written on it, highlighting London’s focus at the Delhi summit.

Re-posting the poster shared by his office on X (previously Twitter), PM Sunak said: “I’m heading to the G20 Summit with a clear focus. Stabilising the global economy. Building international relationships. Supporting the most vulnerable. This action is part of that — Putin has again failed to show up for the G20, but we will show up with support for Ukraine.”

Speaking to reporters in a huddle on his flight to New Delhi, the 43-year-old British Indian leader said he was excited to be back in India, "a country that is very near and dear to me".

He added that the Indian visit is special as "he was referred to as India's son-in-law". "It's obviously special. I saw somewhere that I was referred to as India's son-in-law, which I hope was meant affectionately," he said.

Earlier, the UK goverment had clearly said that the Russia-Ukraine conflict will be key topic on the agenda for the UK during the summit discussions, with Downing Street saying India's role and influence is "vital".

"Once again, Vladimir Putin is failing to show his face at the G20. He is the architect of his own diplomatic exile, isolating himself in his presidential palace and blocking out criticism and reality. The rest of the G20, meanwhile, are demonstrating that we will turn up and work together to pick up the pieces of Putin's destruction," Sunak had told reporters.

His Downing Street spokesperson said the UK will use "every opportunity" to show its support for Ukraine and further foster global support as well.

"India has a vital role to play as the world's largest democracy in calling out Russia's assault on human rights and indeed democracy itself. We will use meetings with PM Modi or elsewhere to encourage them to use that influence to bring an end to Putin's brutal invasion," Prime Minister Sunak's spokesperson said.

The India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations are likely to also feature highly during the Narendra Modi-Rishi Sunak bilateral discussions, having just completed 12 rounds of negotiations but with no set timeframe for its conclusion.