Cover Story - G&G
HTC and Samsung announced their flagship smartphones for 2015 at the event. Microsoft, Gionee, Huawei, Alcatel One Touch and Lenovo, too, were geared up for the show.
After smartphones, it is the wearables that have gained a lot of attention the Mobile World Congress 2015.
Most smartphones come pre-loaded with free maps, and there are plenty of paid options also to choose from. Here are the best ones available in the market.
Here are some products that caught our attention at the CES 2015.
The year 2014 was an exciting one for technology. Giving competition to some of the big brands, there were a few new names that shook the industry.
You need not spend a huge amount to buy one, and can get a decent tablet for as low as Rs 6,000.
We bring you some of the best gifts you can purchase this festive season for yourself and your loved ones.
Players such as Xiaomi, Gionee and Motorola are winning against Indian and global competitors with better specs and quality hardware.
Xiaomi also allows users to get rid of pre-installed apps they do not want to use, a much-needed feature in all smartphones.
The Mobile World Congress 2015 wasn't just about smartphones and wearable gadgets. It had a lot more to offer.
Here are the top trends from this year's CES that are all set to woo the masses in 2015.
Take a look at the most-awaited gadgets and trends in technology, from virtual reality and connected cars to the Apple Watch.
Falling between a smartphone and a computer, tablets have evolved as a strong category.
A gaming console is of little use if you don't have existing tiles to play on it. Here are the top games for these consoles which should be on your buy list.
Both the consoles, Microsoft's Xbox One and Sony's PlayStation 4, have been in demand and have sold more than a million units each.
Oppo is going gaga about the camera of the Find 7 as it packs in a 13MP snapper that features a Sony IMX214 CMOS sensor.
The BoomBand looks very similar to the Sony SmartBand. The only difference being that the Boom-Band doesn't have any hardware key to turn off the power.
