Best 4K TVs to watch Cricket World Cup on

Nidhi Singal
Watch World Cup in 4K

Select matches of the 2015 Cricket World Cup will be live-streamed in 4K resolution. Here are the best TVs you can choose from:

 
 

The three most popular smartwatches

Find out all the information you want to know about the three most popular smartwatches.

Portable WiFi devices make internet access smart

With every gadget becoming smart, you now need a portable WiFi device in your pocket all the time.

Gadgets that make your travel easy

Here are a list of gadgets that tackle problems every traveller will recognise.

Top free softwares you must have for your PC

Who says you need to spend a lot on essential software forw your PC? There are a lot of free solutions available.

Gadgets that will help you beat the winter

Various gadgets that will not only help you beat the winter but also make you enjoy and love this weather.

Adobe's Creative Cloud is a new high

Adobe Creative Cloud is an online version of the Creative Suite 6 Master Collection. However, the online version offers more than what you would get in the box.

Top music add-ons for your browsers

Today there are multitudes of add-ons of various kinds that deal with utilities as diverse as gaming, news and entertainment.

How does 3D printing work?

3D printing is a process of making three dimensional solid objects from a digital model. Let's take a look how it works.

Looking beyond Gmail

Gmail is still the best, but here are some good alternatives,
 
 

Remote controlled toys for grown-ups

Ever heard of RC toys - radio-controlled or remote-controlled toys? Here are a few that will excite the child in you.

Gadgets that will help you beat the summer

All you need to know before buying a projector

What my ultimate gadget should look like

Cool gadgets that keep you fit without hitting the gym

Who says workout sessions are possible at the gym only? Here are some cool gadgets that keep you fit without hitting the gym.

4 alternative browsers based on Google Chrome

All new browsers are based on the open source Chromium engine and have various degrees of tweaks to Google's browser as well as a new logo.

Should you install Facebook Home?

Downloadable from the Google Play Store, the application at the moment works only on a few selected devices.

How to create your own video blog

Best apps for your new tablet

Our monthly pick of apps for tablets
