Living Tech
While processors have already made their way into cars, you will soon see PC like interfaces and operating systems too.
The concept of automated homes is now more about securing your house and being able to remotely observe and control the space.
Our monthly pick of apps for tablets
Digitisation of cable TV gives you a chance to move to DTH for its HD offerings. But how do DTH companies stack up against each other?
The annual Consumer Electronics Show is not just about mainstream gadgets. It also unveils innovations, quirky devices and peripherals.
These devices can do what they are meant to-and what they aren't.
Are you confused about the conflicting views you are getting about Hi-Def channels on DTH? Here is a lowdown on what it is all about.
Smart watches try to be extensions of the smartphone with apps, cameras and even full calling capabilities.
They can either be full reading of the text or a concise form of the book in audio format.
Here is what to look for while buying a binocular and the best picks across sections.
Here are the showstoppers from one of the largest computer and technology fairs in the world - Computex 2012. It is held annually in Taipei, Taiwan.
Geat audio doesn't mean the loudest of the lot. Here is a look at the best sound reproduction across various segments of mobile devices.
You can afford not to leave home for work. There are technologies that help you make the most of domestic bliss.
New technologies being adopted by television makers allows the usual images to gain depth.
