Mobile technology gives cars a new spark

Nandagopal Rajan

While processors have already made their way into cars, you will soon see PC like interfaces and operating systems too.

 
 

Home automation is easier and cheaper now

The concept of automated homes is now more about securing your house and being able to remotely observe and control the space.

How to smarten up your TV with intelligent features

How the radio is reinventing itself

Latest apps for tablets

Our monthly pick of apps for tablets

Which DTH operator is best for me?

Digitisation of cable TV gives you a chance to move to DTH for its HD offerings. But how do DTH companies stack up against each other?

Gadgets launched@CES 2012

The annual Consumer Electronics Show is not just about mainstream gadgets. It also unveils innovations, quirky devices and peripherals.

The Bond Gadgets

These devices can do what they are meant to-and what they aren't.

HD Channels: A Question of Resolution

Are you confused about the conflicting views you are getting about Hi-Def channels on DTH? Here is a lowdown on what it is all about.
 
 

Will smartwatches ever go mainstream?

Smart watches try to be extensions of the smartphone with apps, cameras and even full calling capabilities.

Pressed for time to read books? Try audiobooks

They can either be full reading of the text or a concise form of the book in audio format.

What to look for when buying binoculars

Here is what to look for while buying a binocular and the best picks across sections.

Showstoppers from Computex 2012

Here are the showstoppers from one of the largest computer and technology fairs in the world - Computex 2012. It is held annually in Taipei, Taiwan.

Mobile devices catch up on sound

Geat audio doesn't mean the loudest of the lot. Here is a look at the best sound reproduction across various segments of mobile devices.

Tech tips for working from home

You can afford not to leave home for work. There are technologies that help you make the most of domestic bliss.

How to convert 2D into 3D

New technologies being adopted by television makers allows the usual images to gain depth.
