Pick the best smartphone without hurting your pocket

Nidhi Singal
Divided into four categories, we tell you which are the best smartphones that will fit within your budget.

 
 

Cool tips to click great images via smartphone

Gadgets and Gizmos brings you cool tips and tricks for mastering mobile photography, be it underwater or low-light photography.

Motorola makes a strong comeback in India

When Motorola re-entered India, the market was dominated by domestic handset manufacturers.  Motorola was aggressive with its pricing and it stirred the market.

Sony Xperia Z1 Compact is slightly overpriced

The Compact has a 20 megapixel camera. It does not compromise on the camera or the processor.

Is Micromax Canvas Knight worth a buy at Rs 19,990?

Top 10 Smartphones

Gadgets & Gizmos's monthly pick of the best new apps

Smartphones you can buy in all budget ranges

Top launchers for your Android phone

 
 

What makes iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus special

Lumia 1320 is a sturdy phablet for Nokia loyalists

Nokia has scaled down the specifications from Lumia 1520. Instead of a quad-core processor, the 1320 gets a 1.7GHz dual-core Snapdragon S4 processor.

Gionee E7 is a good phone but expensive

Gionee E7 runs on Android v4.2 with a heavily tweaked user interface.

Build Your Phone

iPhone 5S scores over Nexus 5

The iPhone 5s is priced at a premium, the Nexus 5 is cheaper. But here is a quick comparison of the two.

Five more firms plan octa core tech for India after Intex

Best accessories you can add to your Apple iPhone

G&G lists out the best new apps

Top apps for your smartphones this month

