Home
Special@G&G

Gadgets and appliances: What India is buying

Kaushik Deka
What India is Buying

The exclusive India Today Group-MDRA consumer survey shows how Indians have become more discerning when it comes to gadgets and appliances.

 
 

How to select a memory card for your camera

After the camera and lens, the memory card is now the most important piece of equipment in your photography toolkit.

Turning an old phone to a GPS device

Tips to get the most out of Google Drive

This new software-cum-service lets you store, access and sync 5GB of files not just online, but also offline.

Keeping kids safer on the Internet

The Internet can be a good learning experience for children. But at the same time it can also be a dangerous place if they are left unmonitored.

How to set a safe password

While most of us are casual about setting passwords and use the same password for multiple accounts, miscreants are waiting to exploit the slightest vulnerability.

How to turn a PC into a home theatre

With video downloads videos becoming common, it is only natural that the PC is now an entertainment hub. But it does fall short while playing HD content.

How to play 3D on your PC

 
 

Tech tips: How to make your own iOS Android apps

How to select a good headphone

How to prepare your devices for resale

How to be safe on social networking platforms

Norton from Symantec recommends the following for users' safety online,

Tips to keep your smartphone safer

It is not only hackers who are eyeing your smartphones for sensitive data, there are also others spying on you.

How to be a super Google searcher

It's worth knowing that most Google searchers can, with just a bit more inside information, become really super searchers.
Advertisement