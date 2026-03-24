ACG’s Quiet Dominance Underpins Global Pharmaceutical Supply

EY | BT Hidden GEMs: In an exclusive interview with Karan Singh, Managing Director, ACG, we uncover the company's evolution from humble beginnings in 1962 in Kandivali, Mumbai, to becoming a global leader in pharmaceutical manufacturing solutions and the world's largest producer of hard capsules. Singh emphasized the critical role of innovation, stating, 'Unless you do not have something new to show customers, you cannot stay relevant globally.' He explained ACG's international expansion strategy, which began with their first overseas acquisition in 2008 in Europe, driven by customer demand for local presence. The company now operates 25 offices across six continents with manufacturing facilities worldwide. Singh highlighted the importance of building supply chain resilience and customer intimacy through geographical proximity. Ajay Arora, Global M&A Advisory Leader, EY, discussed what global investors value in pharma supply companies, emphasizing trust, consistent quality, regulatory compliance across jurisdictions, and strong corporate governance.