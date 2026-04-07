Aludecor – Powering India’s Modern Facades

EY | BT Hidden GEMs: In an exclusive interview with Ashok Kumar Bhaiya, CMD of Aludecor, highlighted that the company became a leader in MCPs and ACPs by prioritising manufacturing excellence before scale. He noted Aludecor’s innovations, including India’s first fire-rated ACPs, an in-house NABL-certified fire testing lab, backward integration of fire-retardant materials, and new honeycomb core capabilities. The company has also reduced water use by 30% and recycles all waste. Nitin Gupta of EY India added that quality and compliance-driven supply is key as institutional buyers increasingly specify brands. Aludecor is now expanding into furniture, railways, and metal louvers.