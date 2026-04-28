Bisk Farm – Taking Indian Snacking To New Heights

EY | BT Hidden GEMs: In an exclusive conversation with Vijay Singh of Bisk Farm, we uncover the incredible journey of the brand—from Kolkata to a pan-India presence across 29 states—highlighting innovation and its zero-debt status. Joining the conversation, Nitin Gupta of EY India emphasized that national growth depends on strong distribution, pricing discipline, and operational excellence, rather than just advertising. Both pointed to quick commerce, premiumization, and rural expansion as key FMCG growth drivers.