Groz Engineering Tools – Powering Precision Manufacturing

EY | BT Hidden GEMs: In an exclusive interview with , Mr Dhiren Bammi MD of Groz Engineering Tools and Randhir Kochar of EY discussed India’s rising manufacturing strength. Bammi highlighted the company’s growth, focus on technology, and customer-first approach, while noting huge opportunities from global supply chain shifts. Kochar added that Indian firms combine quality, scale, and flexibility, with innovation and long-term vision is key to leveraging the China-plus-one and Make in India strategies.