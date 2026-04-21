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Groz Engineering Tools – Powering Precision Manufacturing

Groz Engineering Tools – Powering Precision Manufacturing

Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 21, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 21, 2026, 4:43 PM IST

EY | BT Hidden GEMs:  In an exclusive interview with , Mr Dhiren Bammi MD of Groz Engineering Tools and Randhir Kochar of EY discussed India’s rising manufacturing strength. Bammi highlighted the company’s growth, focus on technology, and customer-first approach, while noting huge opportunities from global supply chain shifts. Kochar added that Indian firms combine quality, scale, and flexibility, with innovation and long-term vision is key to leveraging the China-plus-one and Make in India strategies.

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