Hidden Gems To Be 'Kohinoors Of Tomorrow'

Business Today's Siddharth Zarabi speaks with Prashant Singhal, Partner and India Markets Leader at EY India, about a new initiative to identify hidden gem companies from tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Singhal explains that 'almost 45-50% of India GDP is sitting in tier 2, tier 3 cities and that is where a lot of innovation is happening.' The BT-EY Hidden Gems series aims to spotlight unlisted companies with at least Rs 100 crore EBITDA that are transforming the Indian economy. These companies span pharma, precision manufacturing, and new economy sectors across India. Singhal notes that '21% of listings in the last two years are coming from these tier-two, tier-three cities.' The initiative provides a platform for entrepreneurs who are building billion-dollar businesses from Bharat, exporting to global markets while remaining headquartered in smaller cities, enabled by improved infrastructure and digital connectivity.