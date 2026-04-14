Sami - Sabinsa – Building A Global Nutraceutical Powerhouse

EY | BT Hidden GEMs: In an exclusive interview with, Dr. Anju Majeed discussed the growth of Sami Sabinsa Group, founded by Dr. Mohammed Majeed, and the early challenges of building trust in Ayurvedic herbs and securing a reliable supply chain. She highlighted the role of scientific research, patents, and sustainability through partnerships with farmers for medicinal plant cultivation. Amit Gupta, Partner, Investment Banking, EY India added that successful research-led companies focus on strong product portfolios, proprietary processes, commercial pathways, and patience. The key advice to entrepreneurs: avoid shortcuts, prioritize innovation, and build for long-term growth.