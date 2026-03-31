Synthite - Building A Global Specialty Ingredients Leader From India

EY | BT Hidden GEMs: In an exclusive interview with Dr. Viju Jacob, Executive Chairman of Synthite Industries, we uncover his remarkable journey from a Kerala-based spice extraction company to a global specialty ingredients leader. He revealed how the company's group turnover grew from 3 crores to about 1700 crores, emphasizing that 'innovation in marketing, innovation in QC, innovation in R&D, innovation in operations' has been central to their success. Dr. Jacob recounted how his father started the business in 1970 with black pepper and just 10 employees, and how a chance conversation on a flight led to a major breakthrough in the marigold extract business. He discussed Synthite's expansion across India and internationally, including facilities in China and Brazil, and stressed the importance of working closely with farmers through buy-back systems. Dr. Jacob also highlighted challenges in Indian agriculture, including pesticide management and price fluctuations, while expressing optimism about India's potential as a global hub for specialty natural ingredients.