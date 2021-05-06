32Watts Clear Aligners celebrating 500+ cases in the first quarter of 2021

Renderwise Solutions, a Delhi-based medical device start-up, aims to boost clear aligner treatment in the country by making it more accessible and affordable to people not just in the metro cities, but also in tier 2 and tier 3 cities of India. The company wishes to change the existing perspective about options such as conventional metallic and ceramic braces as well as the age at which orthodontic treatment can be done. Till now, clear aligners are considered as an expensive and cosmetic treatment method reserved only for the rich.

Today, Renderwise, the parent company to 32Watts Clear Aligners, proudly celebrated 500+ cases in the first quarter of 2021. The year 2020 has been a challenging one for everyone around the globe. However, with the trust of patients and a strong team, render wise achieved the unthinkable, especially in the given circumstances.

Renderwise was founded in 2017 with the sole aim to spread healthy and beautiful smiles everywhere with its clear aligner brand named 32Watts! The company ventured into clear aligner treatment, a new age dental treatment of Invisible braces. Clear aligners are clear, medical-grade plastic trays that are given to patients to align their teeth. These trays, when worn on the upper and lower teeth, move them by applying appropriate forces to provide patients with electrifying smiles that they are proud to flaunt. While there are a few clear aligner brands available in India, patients face some inherent problems while using them, such as long treatment durations, late arrival of trays from labs based outside India, poor customer support, and very high treatment costs.

Renderwise saw an opportunity in this demand-supply gap and wanted to create a home-grown solution for Indian patients. The company launched with a limited number of employees, comprising primarily of orthodontists and technicians, set up their lab in New Delhi, and a leadership team with a cumulative experience spanning decades. 32Watts Aligners were manufactured after rigorous research was conducted on the Indian population. This gave its success rate more credibility among the Indian and South Asian populations.

As the company grew from smile to smile, it was time to expand the brand and its presence. Renderwise has been recently funded by the premium pharmaceutical company Unimark Healthcare Limited to increase the company's infrastructure that includes its state-of-the-art lab, 3D oral scanners, efficient software and more workforce. This will help the company expand its reach and treat orthodontic patients all over the country. Today, Renderwise has carved its place in the Indian orthodontic market as a successful and affordable clear aligners brand that provides 100% results for patients. The company has also won CII Awards for visual brand entity and was among SiliconIndia's top 10 start-ups in Delhi-NCR in 2018.

While many dental start-ups and chains saw plummeting sales and footfalls during the COVID-19 pandemic, Renderwise has a different story to tell. The company made sure they were able to continue treating patients by deploying strict safety and hygiene measures at every step- from 3D oral scanning to transport of clear aligner trays. Today, the company continues to ensure safe and hygienic practices in each step of the entire process - from consultation to the monitoring of treatment, everything is taken care of with the sole goal of delivering beautiful, electrifying smiles throughout the pandemic.

Renderwise, with 32Watts Clear Aligners, is currently delivering their product all across India, in Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities. The company promises to deliver your first set of aligner trays within five days of your impressions! Hoping the company continues its electrifying smile train and more patients benefit from healthy smiles achieved with their clear aligners. More strength to start-ups that are vocal for local!

