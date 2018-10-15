Everything that this luxury car owns (at an unbelievable price!)

A fancy car is the ultimate luxury, a dream come true. It is what you aspire to be, what you aim to own. But there is more to these cars than just sheer luxury. Premium cars combine advanced safety options, the best entertainment technology, the plushest of interiors, detailed customization, and so much more to give you a unique riding experience.

However, buying a luxury car means investing a hefty sum. So what if we told you the about this newest car on the block that has everything luxury and yet goes super easy on your pocket? Here are some of the features that this car boasts of that will leave you awestruck:

1. A central infotainment system that's as hi-tech as it gets- Drive, the 6.5 inch Colour Touchscreen Central Infotainment System in this car allows you to control selected apps straight from the infotainment screen. It also ensures seamless connectivity with your smartphone. Certified safe for vehicles, all the apps in this system are compatible with MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

2. A climate control system that makes for a comfortable drive- The computer-controlled Climatronic climate control system of this car ensures you drive, distraction-free, without having to turn the AC on and off according to your convenience. Because this system uses various sensors to adjust the temperature, direction and speed of the air inflow. It also compensates for solar radiation so you can say goodbye to the turning of knobs because this system will automatically increase/decrease the temperature to ensure that you remain comfortable throughout your drive.

3. ESC and HHC: The technology that keeps you safe- Now taking road trips and driving on the hills is as safe as it gets, thanks to the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Hill Hold Control (HHC) that ensures you ride smooth. ESC improves the stability of your car and makes sure that you do not skid due to loss of traction. In case of loss of steering control, this smart mechanism automatically applies the brakes so that you steer in the right direction. HHC allows you to stop your vehicle on a slope and keeps it stationary in spite of the gravitational force. It ensures that your machine moves forward or backward, only on engine control. And this car, that we can't stop raving about, has it all!

4. An anti-theft alarm that ensures your wheels remain safe, wherever you might be- The state-of-the-art anti-theft alarm, that this vehicle boasts of, offers increased protection against theft. In case someone tries to break in into your car, the system triggers audible and visual warning signals. Activated 30 seconds after locking the door, this alarm monitors the bonnet, the boot lid, the doors, the ignition lock, the vehicle inclination, a drop in the voltage of the on-board power supply, and so much more. It doesn't get more secure than this, does it?

As if these features were not enough, this car is a lesson in comfort and convenience. Adjustable dual AC vents, 12 V power sockets in the front and rear console, a rear windshield sunblind, height and length adjustable multifunction steering wheel, adjustable headrests, foldable armrests- the list is long and endless. And if you haven't guessed already by now, we ARE talking about the RAPID ONYX from SKODA - the latest, sleek set of wheels from the automobile giant. Offered at an attractive ex-showroom price of INR 9.75 lacs (Yes! That's it!), and available in two colour options, the RAPID ONYX is sheer luxury at an unbelievable price, and its plush dual-tone ebony-sand interiors, premium perforated beige with wood design leatherette upholstery, glossy black 16" Clubber alloy wheels with identical bolt caps, glossy black ORVMs as well as black body side molding and trunk lip garnish are testimony to the fact.

Time to fulfil your dreams with a luxurious set of wheels, the pocket-friendly way.