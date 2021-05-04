Naturevibe Botanicals eyeing export of Indian botanical products worth INR 250 crores

Young Entrepreneur Rishabh Chokhani, founder of Naturevibe Botanicals, has revolutionised the organic and botanical food market in India. After starting his botanical food brand in the USA by exporting high-quality products from India, he expanded operations in India and some parts of the European market in 2017. He is now eying global export of organic produce worth INR 250 crores this year.

Growth plans

Speaking about his venture and expansion plans, Rishabh said, "The demand for organic food and botanicals has increased manifold in the last year. Sadly, it took a pandemic to make us realise the importance of good health and strong immunity. After the expansion in the US and some parts of Europe, we are now ready to export the best quality organic food and botanical products in France, Germany, Australia, and Singapore."

The company has recorded a 100% Y-o-Y growth. They have a strong network of more than 1200 farmer partners who supply the best quality organic produce. With their manufacturing unit in Raigarh, Maharashtra, the company is instrumental in generating rural jobs in the area.

The Journey

Chokhani started this venture after being inspired by his own transformation by eating clean. For him, fitness is not a short-term phenomenon, rather a lifestyle choice. He wanted to help people realize their health goals sustainably. His family business of pharmaceuticals gave him a platform to start his brand of botanical products.

Challenges in the segment

Being a bootstrapped start-up, Chokhani faced a few challenges while starting operations. "A weak supply chain, constant fear in the minds of the farmers of yielding less organic produce due to primitive agricultural processes, preventing pest attacks were some of the main challenges. It took us quite some time to tackle these issues," says Rishabh Chokhani.

This Mumbai-based start-up sells health products like super foods (wheatgrass and chia seeds), organic food, ayurvedic supplements, staples, groceries, essential oils, massage oils, etc. They have partnered with multiple e-commerce platforms to sell their products in India, USA and Europe.