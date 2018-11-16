The small business owner's guide to improving business processes with technology

Technology has greatly changed the way we do business. From clunky cash registers, price stickers, bulky desktop computers and mobile phones, we have come a long way to POS systems, bar codes and tablets/laptops and smart phones. Micro and small businesses are increasingly realising that the right technology can vastly improve the systems and processes and make their business faster, efficient and more responsive.

Small businesses can greatly benefit by applying technology to improve service, customer experience and enhance employee satisfaction. Computer software and advanced hardware has made working easier and hassle-free. Calculations, presentations, reports can be done a lot faster and sent thousands of miles across at the click of a button in real time. Communication tools have made it easier to collaborate across teams seamlessly and provide better service to the customer.

Here one needs to evaluate how the right technology can improve business-oriented processes: The first question you need to answer is what does your business need? Understanding your specific business needs, the challenges and difficulties will help you decide what kind of technological upgradation you require rather than just rushing in to buying IT infrastructure that may later prove to be a drain on resources and not too productive . While installing technology it is better to first ascertain the requirements across different functions and then identify solutions that complement and are compatible with each other.

A customer relationship management (CRM) system helps you to centralise data relating to customers like contact information, purchases, feedback and complaints at one place so that you can access data and take a well-informed decision. Maintaining the same on an excel sheet would consume a lot of your time and would not yield the desired results. On the other hand, a good accounting software can help keep a tab on income, expenses, profits, losses and in helping prepare monthly financial reports necessary for any growing business. This can save you valuable time in inputting and collating large amounts of data.

Business intelligence softwares also play a crucial role in processing large amounts of data that are generated by a financial management software. You will get insights into sales information, pricing data, profit margins and customer satisfaction levels that will help you analyse the health of the company. This in turn will help you decide which employee should be rewarded or pulled up and which customer needs more attention. All this data will yield useful financial insights that can help you improve your business strategy. Besides, you can enhance productivity and collaboration among different teams by uploading large and small files on the cloud.

The Dell Small Business Solution Center has collaborated with Intel, Microsoft, and many more software vendors & solutions providers, to identify 30+ solutions for the customers to choose from. The solutions are divided into 4 pillars:

PRODUCTIVITY: Maximise Potential

Your workforce demands dependable, connected tools to help them get the most out of the day. Dell's productivity solutions give them the edge by providing the right tools for the job and thus enhancing their potential.

SECURITY: Protect what matters

When your data is the lifeblood of your business, you need the most trusted security systems to protect it - and as your workforce evolves, security solutions will protect your data 24/7.

OPTIMISATION: Streamline your workflow

Take the complexity out of running your business, so your workforce can focus on growing your company. Dell's business application solutions can make your work flow simpler, smarter and faster to help you find a new level of efficiency.

COLLABORATION: Push all boundaries

Your business is moving and growing fast - ensure that your workforce has access to the right tools wherever they are with compute and cloud solutions, proven to boost collaboration and integration across your business.

One therefore sees that technology has the potential to drive productivity in two ways: firstly by empowering employees to perform tasks quicker by nurturing innovation. Secondly, it can create efficiency gains from the increased automation of workplace processes and practices. And you can get the right advice for business solutions from a #DellBusinessAdvisor.

