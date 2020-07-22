Ward Wizard Innovations & Mobility Limited: Empowering growth with sustainable mobility

India's affinity towards electric vehicles is increasing day-by-day. For the financial year 2019-2020, out of 1,56,000 electric vehicles sold, 1,52,000 were electric bikes. 97% of electric vehicles sold in India are scooters, out of which, 90% require no license. This is where Ward Wizard Innovations & Mobility Limited, India's first company listed in BSE under Electric Vehicle manufactures, aces the market.

Under the brand Joy e-bike, the company aims to provide a solution to pollution and sustainable mobility. Ward Wizard has a massive manufacturing plant situated in Gujarat where they also manufacture smart household appliances. The company believes that technology is something that everyone should be able to afford.

With a vision of empowering 55,000 entrepreneurs in the coming years, Ward Wizard understands that every person who dreams about running his own business must be empowered and shown the right way to succeed. As of today, the company has helped 1700+ people to start their own business under their brands Joy e-bike and VYOM Innovations. Under the brand Joy e-bike, there are more than 8 products which make Ward Wizard the only company to have more varieties of electric bikes in the country.

Being the first company to be listed in BSE in electric vehicle category was one in a long line of milestones for us, as we look forward to being the foundation brick for the new Atma Nirbhar India with our OEM plants.

Except for their newest product Joy E-Monster, one doesn't need a license or vehicle registration to ride Ward Wizard bikes on the roads. E-monster is a high-performance bike and would require all the official documents just as a fuel-powered motorcycle to be on the roads. With the huge success of Joy e-bike, Ward Wizard is looking forward to a greener, cleaner, and sustainable mobility era. Being the leader of the pack, Ward Wizard is setting up OEM plants for electric bikes in Gujarat so that it can provide more than 150+ different electric bikes to an aspiring entrepreneur who plans to start his own electric bike brand in the near future.

Ward Wizard has a huge presence in overseas markets like Uganda, the pearl of Africa. As the company grows day-by-day, they plan to expand their market to the Middle East and Europe in the near future. By 2026, Ward Wizard aims to conquer 15% of the overall electric bikes market. Apart from electric bikes, they are also in the research and development of Electric 4 wheelers. With the future moving to electric, this is the right time to be a part of Ward Wizard.

For more information, visit their website or call 1800-120-055-500 (Toll free).