Bajaj Finserv MARKETS: One-stop Shop for ICICI Credit Cards and Helpline Numbers

Which ICICI Bank Credit Card to Get?

Have you ever been left perplexed after getting off a call from a salesperson trying to pitch ICICI Bank credit cards to you?

They give you some choices; you contemplate which serves what purpose. You ask a number of questions; the executive gives a bunch of replies. Once the call ends, you visit the ICICI Bank website to research further. Yet, at the end of it all, you're left with a barrage of information and the question: Which is the right credit card for you?

Finserv MARKETS provides a one-stop guide with all the knowledge you need in choosing an ICICI credit card that is just perfect for you.

ICICI Coral Visa Credit Card

Joining fee: Rs. 500

Annual fee: Rs. 500

Best suited for: Online shopping, luxury services, dining

Features and benefits:

Discount of 25% (up to Rs. 100) on a minimum of 2 movie tickets purchased via BookMyShow or Inox, twice a month.

Earn 2 payback points on transactions of Rs. 100 on all items except fuel; earn 1 payback point per Rs. 100 on bill payments or insurance premium.

Heavy discounts in major restaurants in 12 cities.

Offers on luxury services like spas, hotel stays, salons, etc.

Annual fee waiver on spendings of more than Rs 1.5 lakh in a year.

ICICI Expressions Credit Card

Joining fee: Rs. 500

Annual fee: Rs. 500

Best suited for: Shopping, luxury services, dining, travel

Features and benefits:

Secured against duplication/fraud through an embedded microchip.

Earn 3 payback points for every Rs. 100 spent on retail purchases, excluding fuel.

Discounts of Rs. 100 on movie tickets purchased on BookMyShow, twice a month.

Access to ICICI Bank Culinary Treats programme, with discounts of 15% or more at 2,500 restaurants across 12 Indian cities.

Offers from VISA, redeemable at restaurants, luxury hotels, lifestyle stores, and spas.

Complimentary access to airport lounges every quarter and unrestricted chargeable access for cardholders and their guests.

Waivers on fuel surcharge of 1% on each refuelling for a maximum of Rs. 4,000 per transaction at HPCL pumps.

ICICI HPCL Credit Card

Annual fee: Rs. 199

Renewal fee: Rs. 199

Best suited for: Refuelling, utility bill payments, dining

Features and benefits:

Use globally to make payments at stores allowing Visa/Mastercard payments.

Annual fee reversable on spendings of over Rs. 50,000 annually.

Outstanding balance from other credit cards transferrable to HPCL credit card.

Earn 2 payback points for every Rs. 100 spent on retail purchases, excluding fuel.

1% fuel surcharge waiver if card is used on ICICI merchant services and swipe machines for fuel transactions for a maximum of Rs. 4,000.

Cashback of up to Rs. 100 if card is used on ICICI merchant services and swipe machines for fuel purchases at HPCL pumps.

ICICI MMT Platinum Credit Card

Joining fee: Rs. 500

Annual fee: Nil

Best suited for: Travelling

Features and benefits:

Exclusive MakeMyTrip deals like Rs. 500 My Cash reward points and Rs. 3,000 MakeMyTrip holiday voucher.

Complimentary airport lounge access per quarter and 1 complimentary access to railway lounge.

Milestone Rewards Programme - Earn My Cash on any MMT or other transaction and up to Rs. 2,000 My Cash for each anniversary year.

1% fuel surcharge waiver on transactions over Rs. 4,000 at HPCL pumps.

ICICI MMT Signature Credit Card

Joining fee: Rs. 2500

Annual fee: Nil

Best suited for: Travelling, movies

Features and benefits:

Get MakeMyTrip benefits like My Cash points, MMTBLACK Exclusive tier membership, and Rs. 2,500 MakeMyTrip holiday voucher.

Complimentary airport lounge access per quarter plus 2 complimentary access to railway lounge.

Milestone Rewards Programme - Up to Rs. 5100 My Cash each anniversary year.

Offers on movie bookings via BookMyShow and Inox.

Reward points on overseas and domestic travel spendings.

ICICI Manchester United Platinum Credit Card

Joining fee: Rs. 499

Annual fee: Rs. 499

Best suited for: Manchester United stadium games and merchandise

Features and benefits:

Complimentary Manchester United branded football as welcome gift.

20% discount on advance bookings to Manchester United museum and tour, 10% discount at Red Cafe in Old Trafford, Manchester, 10% discount on Manchester United megastore at the stadium, and 10% discount at United Direct, online Manchester United megastore.

2 payback points per Rs. 100 for domestic and international transactions, 3 payback points per Rs. 100 for transactions on Manchester United match days.

Complimentary access to domestic airport lounges once every quarter.

Minimum 15% discount on bills at participating restaurants.

25% discount capped up to Rs. 100 on buying at least two movie tickets for each transaction, twice every month.

Annual fee waiver on spending over Rs. 1,25,000 in the previous year.

1% fuel surcharge waiver for spendings up to Rs. 4000 at HP pumps.

ICICI Manchester United Signature Credit Card

Joining fee: Rs. 2,499

Annual fee: Rs. 2,499

Best suited for: Manchester United stadium games and merchandise

Features and benefits:

Complimentary Manchester United branded football and holdall as welcome gifts.

Top 100 spenders of the month get Manchester United branded merchandise.

10% discount on merchandise at United Direct.

Up to 5 payback points on spending Rs. 100.

2 complimentary domestic airport lounge access per quarter.

25% discount up to Rs. 150 on select cinema ticket retailers.

ICICI Platinum Visa Credit Card

Joining fee: Nil

Annual fee: Nil

Best suited for: Travelling, refuelling, shopping

Features and benefits:

2.5% waiver on fuel surcharge at HPCL pumps with ICICI Merchant Services swipe machines, on transactions below Rs. 4,000.

2 payback points on spending Rs. 100 every time, except on fuel purchases.

Platinum benefits from Visa on dining, shopping, hotel, and travel.

