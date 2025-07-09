Becquer launches India’s First HJT module, with the highest wattage crossing 715 W, with application potential for all surfaces

Becquer, over the past few years has powered with its integrated solar hardware, multiple factories of leading and publicly listed brands of automobiles, auto ancillaries, steel, cement, engineering products and food and FMCG goods.

The use of HJT modules not only reduces the space required for the same power output, but it also reduces the overall hardware cost, thereby making the return on investments even better. Chemically at the cell level, heterojunction tech allows for better capturing of the sunlight falling on the glass of the modules, which in turn increase the electricity generated from the same area, aka module efficiency. Given the tropical climate of the India subcontinent with many months of summer with high temperatures, the HJT module has a better tolerance towards the heat in the air, which further adds to the durability. This has enabled Becquer to increase its product and performance warranty to 30 years, and easy upgrades or replacements during the life of the power plant.

Advertisement



