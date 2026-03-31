Becquer, the market leader for industrial captive solar hardware, Introduces India’s Most Advanced Solar Panels for Industrial & Residential Applications

Becquer Energy, through its solar manufacturing arm Becsa, continues to redefine solar technology in India with the launch of more advanced, high-performance solar panels designed specifically for hot Indian conditions, building realities and grid related operations challenges enabling onsite battery storage, in a market like India where traditionally all companies have reused the same cookie cutter technology and assembled modules with all the same features.

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Becsa recently launched India’s first BIS-approved HJT (Heterojunction Technology) solar module – BEC-HJT, a significant leap over conventional modules used by most OEMs. The HJT modules deliver up to 15% higher power output, 20% better heat tolerance, and lower long-term degradation, translating into substantial additional savings or revenue for MW-scale projects. With a 30-year warranty, these modules are built for long-term reliability in India’s tropical climate. The technology has already been deployed at Asia’s largest solar façade installation at D’décor’s Tarapur facility, and across factories in the automobile, steel, and FMCG sectors.

As put by its founder and product curator, Mr. Sambhav, solar is not just an EPC product or a financial contract as sold by most solar companies, it is a fundamentally new form of energy creation, transmission and even end use, that mandates materials, designs and manufacturing systems to be re-looked at from its core. For example, it has enabled battery compatibility in its solar hardwares installed a decade ago, that allows for an easy plug and play today as storage gains use case.

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Figure A: Women operators holding the world’s firstbusbar-less module produced outside Mainland China on a semi automated produc

Building on this technological leadership, Becsa has also launched the SL Series, a solar module specially designed for residential towers and houses. Unlike oversized, copied designs common in the market, the SL Series has been researched and developed in India for over three years to address real challenges such as limited rooftop space, congested access points, safety, and ease of handling. With moderate module sizes and high cell efficiency of 22.5%–23.5%, thicker frames, ergonomic handling points, zero leakage risk, and an optional Fast Shutdown (FSD) safety feature, the SL Series is one of the most reliable and aesthetically refined residential solar modules available today. The product has already helped Becsa achieve leadership in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai’s branded residential projects and is now set to expand to new cities.

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Figure B: Becquer’s installation team installing modules on a steel factory in the mountainous region near Pune

On the industrial front, Becquer’s integrated solar hardware has been deployed at large manufacturing facilities such as RR Kabel, delivering one of the longest single-row solar installations with enhanced glass thickness, minimal downtime, and an industry-leading 30-year end-to-end warranty. These systems are engineered to deliver higher efficiency at lower lifecycle costs—down to savings of nearly 20 paise per watt over conventional solutions. Becquer has also commissioned India’s largest industrial solar façade, demonstrating how solar can be seamlessly integrated into building structures to generate power, improve aesthetics, and naturally reduce indoor temperatures and air-conditioning costs.

With manufacturing capabilities that allow solar cells to be integrated with virtually any building material, Becquer and Becsa are expanding the role of solar far beyond rooftops—into façades, structures, and future-ready infrastructure. As India accelerates its transition to clean energy, Becquer is positioned at the forefront with more advanced panels, smarter designs, and solutions built specifically for Indian industries and homes.

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Commenting on its partnership with Becsa, Mr. Hitesh Vageha believes in “Akalmand Bano, Sahi Chuno”and extending on this ideology, Becsa and RR Kabel has joined hands to promote high efficiency solar modules along with premium high quality solar cables that have material superiority in its insulation. While Becsa modules would offer a higher power output, RR Kabel DC cables would ensure an equally high enough transmission of that power through the cables.

While there are some solar module OEM companies re-labelling imported cables to extend revenue opportunities, there are not technological advantages in the same and are not heat tolerant for demanding environments like that in India. for extreme thermal cycling, high UV exposure, or submerged/floating installations, RR Kabel’s dedicated polymer R&D and E-Beam processing provide a longer, more resilient lifecycle (25+ years), as compared to standard chemical cross linked polymers used by standard cable providers.



