Collaboration and Remote Productivity: Is Your Business Prepared for the Hybrid Normal?

We're living in a world where work is hybrid, businesses and employees are balancing office versus remote environments, and the pervasive boardroom conversation is about productivity.
A global study by Lenovo of 4,000 information technology leaders, titled "The Future of Work and Digital Transformation," revealed that 83% of leaders and surveyed employees agree that the remote environment will account for at least 50% of post-pandemic work. Hybrid is the new normal!
This has frequently beckoned "the productivity question": Where is it better: office or anywhere?
However, enterprises should be focusing on the real productivity question: How can an organization's tech "toolkit" of hardware, software, and support services meet the varying requirements of a work-from-anywhere workforce?
Here are IT insights from Lenovo's Future of Work study, which can help sharpen organizations' tech strategy, improve productivity, and take the remote conversation, and business objectives, to the next level.
Maximize collaboration solutions to their full potential
Collaboration success can have a positive impact on productivity and retention. Smart collaboration solutions have measurably improved productivity, and 86% of IT leaders plan to invest in such tools this year.
Here's what smart collaboration tools created for a hybrid workplace should deliver:
Productivity
Get smarter about smartphones
The usage of smartphones for work has increased substantially from the pre-COVID era. Not only do most employees use personal smartphones for work communication, but they also use them for reading PDFs and scanning and editing office documents.
As per Lenovo's Future of Work study, of the 79% respondents who said they use a smartphone for work, nearly half purchased the phone themselves. Smartphones made up the highest percentage of work-from-home tech that employees asked for but ended up buying themselves. Employees aged 18-34 are more likely to use personal smartphones for work and find it harder to strike a work-life balance.
Let device features sweeten the experience
The majority of Lenovo's Future of Work study respondents stated they weren't overwhelmed by tech issues, such as problems accessing company intranets or software breakdowns, while working from home during the pandemic. Most of the problems were connection-based.
Employee satisfaction with technologies is a huge driver of positive overall experience, and Forrester reports that IT investments in user experience can result in a 5x return in productivity. Employees across large and small enterprises showed interest in technologies that support privacy, noise reduction, eye protection, and device cooling. Respondents reported the following smart features would improve workflow:
How to power up the productivity?
Here are key takeaways that can help your organization improve remote productivity.
Collaboration solutions:
Services:
Smartphones:
Device experience:
Lenovo Services
Support services are critical for driving optimal business transformation in a work-from-anywhere model. Lenovo offers a comprehensive portfolio of services, with robust security and proactive solutions for modern workplace challenges. The portfolio includes:
The future of work: Improve your tech toolkit for hybrid productivity
The future of work is in co-creation spaces, where successful collaborations (in-person and remote) will be critical for hybrid productivity. Optimizing your tech toolkit for hybrid productivity may range from portable batteries for headsets to developing a customized DaaS plan with the latest devices.
Whatever your requirement, Lenovo is here to help with modern solutions running Microsoft Windows 10 Pro and powered by the Intel® Evo™ vPro® platform, built for what IT needs and users want. Lenovo provides smarter technology that optimizes collaboration in every setting. Lenovo partners with the industry's best to offer joint solutions, built specifically for collaboration in the new hybrid normal.
Visit www.lenovo.com/PursueTheNew for more hybrid workplace strategies.
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today