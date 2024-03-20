From Vizag to the World: Evolutyz's Unmaze 2023 honours high achievers with Global Adventures

In a spectacular fusion of appreciation and innovation, Evolutyz has demonstrated its unique identity in the technology sector with the Unmaze 2023 event held in Vizag. This remarkable gathering left a lasting impression and became the talk of the town as the company presented 15 brand-new cars and sponsored international vacations to its distinguished employees for their extraordinary achievements. This significant gesture not only highlighted Evolutyz’s innovative edge but also showcased its unwavering commitment to honouring the dedication and exceptional talent of its team members.

The “Unmaze 2023” was a celebration filled with joy, exceptional dining experiences, and a vibrant display of unity among attendees. Guests indulged in a variety of exquisite cuisines and were captivated by stellar performances, all of which contributed to a memorable atmosphere of celebration. This event has set a new standard for corporate gatherings, emphasizing the company’s core values of recognition and camaraderie, and leaving an indelible mark on all who were privileged and honoured to be part of this extraordinary celebration. Evolutyz's belief in building a culture of appreciation and empowerment is reflected through its ways of going beyond conventional corporate recognition. Such initiatives align with the company's ethos of valuing the dedication and contributions of its workforce, as evidenced by various employee testimonials and company communications.

One of the highlights of the event was the launch of the Pioneers Club, an exclusive honour bestowed upon employees who have dedicated five years to Evolutyz. This initiative serves as a testament to the company's enduring commitment to honour the loyalty and perseverance of its employees, further cementing its reputation as a leader that not only innovates in technology but also in the way it cherishes its people.

Unmaze is an annual corporate extravaganza that epitomises relentless pursuit of innovation, showcasing significant achievements and breakthroughs. Beyond celebrating milestones, it underscores Evolutyz’s dedication to fostering a nurturing environment for both employees and clients. This all-expenses-paid annual gathering spans over three days and two nights in exotic locales, offering a perfect blend of relaxation, connection, and rejuvenation. The prioritisation of an employee-first culture, the hosting of the Unmaze event, and significant investments in innovation and technology establishes Evolutyz as a pioneer in the tech industry. For visionaries of Evolutyz, these moments underscore the essence of the organisation, laying the groundwork for a future defined by collaboration and collective success.

"As we commemorate this epochal milestone, we pay homage to the collective zeal and unwavering resolve of our esteemed colleagues," remarked Srinivas Arasada, Chief Technology Advisor at Evolutyz Corp. "This sentiment is echoed in various expressions of appreciation and recognition within our company and management team, reflecting the high regard we have for our employees' dedication and hard work".

Arasada’s endeavours to guide the company towards its accomplishments extend beyond mere business objectives; they encompass the upliftment of the community of tech talent that underpins the firm’s achievements. With boundless enthusiasm and unwavering tenacity, Arasada has been instrumental in steering the company to unprecedented success, earning accolades such as a four-time honouree in the INC 5000 fastest-growing private companies, and recognition as one of the best workplaces and a women-owned certified minority business enterprise.

Expressing his gratitude, Kiran Kumar Kadagana, Senior Director of India Operations, said, "Receiving the brand new Tata Nixon is truly humbling and inspiring. It's a tangible reminder of the incredible journey we've embarked on at Evolutyz, where dedication and hard work are celebrated with such generosity. I'm immensely grateful for this recognition and even more motivated to contribute to our continued success."

ABOUT EVOLUTYZ

Evolutyz Corp is a technology solutions and services company that specialises in delivering innovative IT solutions, digital transformation, and consulting services across various industries. Since its establishment, the enterprise has focused on enabling its clients to achieve their digital transformation goals, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and best practices in software development, cloud computing, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. With a high-touch partnership model, it ensures that every client receives personalised attention and expertise. Whether partnering with the world’s largest food tech companies, the largest online universities in the US, or leading names in automotive information technology, it has consistently been the preferred innovation partner for numerous Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies worldwide.

Under Srinivas Arasada’s stewardship, Evolutyz Corp has emerged as a leader in technology solutions, specialising in digital transformation, bespoke consulting, and cutting-edge IT services. The company harnesses technologies such as customised software development, cloud computing, data alchemy, artificial intelligence, and cognitive computing to actualise the digital transformation aspirations of its clientele. Operating on a global scale with a formidable presence in the United States and India, the organisation caters to a diverse clientele. With a strong emphasis on quality, agility, and continuous improvement, Evolutyz has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses looking to navigate the complexities of the digital landscape. Its commitment to excellence is reflected in its team of highly skilled professionals, who bring a wealth of experience and expertise to every project. For more information, visit www.evolutyz.com.