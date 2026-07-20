In Investing, Complexity Is Not Always Sophistication: The Case for Flexicap Funds

Author: Devesh Jain, CEO of PMPK Wealth Private Limited

When investors begin their mutual fund journey, the first few decisions are usually straightforward. A systematic investment plan or SIP is initiated, an investment horizon is defined and an equity fund is selected.

The complexity begins later.

As markets evolve, investors are introduced to new fund categories. A large-cap fund for stability. A mid-cap fund for growth. A small-cap fund to capture emerging opportunities. Before long, a portfolio that started with one investment has expanded into four or five different schemes.

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There is nothing inherently wrong with this approach. But there remains an interesting query - does every individual require a set of different equity funds for taking part in various sectors of the market?

Focusing on a simple portfolio

It may sound strange but for some investors, who want to create long-term wealth using mutual funds, simplicity can be a strength while also offering great peace of mind. And flexicap investing plays a key role in such situations.

Whereas other equity mutual funds are focused on a particular category, flexicap mutual funds offer freedom to invest in various market caps without any restrictions. Flexicap mutual funds can invest in large, mid and small cap firms, depending on the opportunities prevailing in the market.

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What matters is the diversity in the portfolio, and the resulting convenience.

Decoding the underlying ease of investing

Managing an equity portfolio requires periodic review. Investors need to assess whether allocations have become skewed after market movements, whether certain categories have become expensive, or whether there is excessive overlap between funds. These decisions require time, research and discipline.

A flexicap mutual fund shifts much of this responsibility to the fund manager.

The investment team continuously evaluates businesses across sectors and market capitalisations, selecting companies based on factors such as financial strength, earnings potential, competitive positioning, management quality and valuation rather than limiting itself to a predefined segment of the market.

This professional oversight can simplify portfolio management, particularly for investors who prefer not to actively monitor market-cap allocations themselves.

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Building resilience through flexibility

Another aspect worth considering is portfolio resilience.

Different segments of the equity market rarely perform in tandem. At various points, market leadership shifts from large-cap companies to mid-caps or small-caps and vice versa. Instead of requiring investors to anticipate these changes and rebalance their portfolios accordingly, a flexicap strategy has the flexibility to respond as market conditions evolve.

Of course, this does not mean investors should own only one equity fund. Investment requirements differ depending on financial goals, risk appetite and investment horizon. Some investors may choose to complement a flexicap allocation with other specialised strategies where appropriate.

However, for many long-term investors, the category can serve as a simple starting point around which the rest of the portfolio may be built.

In investing, complexity is often mistaken for sophistication. Yet some of the most successful investment strategies are built on consistency rather than constant change. Flexicap investing reflects that philosophy. It provides access to the broader equity market through a professionally managed portfolio while reducing the need for investors to continually decide which segment of the market deserves a higher allocation. For investors seeking a straightforward approach to equity mutual fund investing, this flexibility can itself become a meaningful advantage.