Looking Beyond the Wrapper: What Makes Multi-Asset FoFs Work

Author: Bikesh Kumar Ojha, Founder, FINCUN

When an investor wants exposure to equity, debt and gold in a single product, there are two common ways to package it. One is to buy the underlying securities directly within a single scheme. The other is to build the portfolio out of other funds. The second route is what a fund of funds, or FoF does. Understanding how the structure works helps explain why it may be worth considering.

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A multi-asset FoF does not buy individual stocks or bonds. Instead, it invests in units of other schemes: active equity funds, active debt funds, and gold and/or silver exchange-traded funds. The mandate typically sets a range for each asset class, allocating across equity schemes, debt schemes and commodity ETFs, with the manager moving within defined bands as conditions change. The result is a single holding that gives the investor access to several asset classes and, within each asset class, a spread of underlying funds chosen for their specific strengths.

The first advantage is breadth from one decision. Through a single investment, the investor gets equity exposure that can span sectors, themes and market caps, debt exposure managed across different strategies, and commodity exposure to both gold and silver. Building that on your own would mean researching and tracking many separate funds, monitoring each one, and rebalancing across all of them. The FoF consolidates that work into one product with one folio.

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The second advantage is active management at two levels. The FoF manager decides how much to allocate to each asset class based on relative attractiveness and valuations, and also selects underlying schemes to hold within each bucket. This means the investor benefits not only from the asset allocation calls but also from the choice of underlying funds. When the macro picture shifts, the manager can change both the asset mix and the specific schemes used to express each view.

The real strength of this structure is the layers of diversification it packs into one holding. At the top level, it spreads money across asset classes that tend not to move together — equity, debt and precious metals. Within equity, the underlying schemes can cover large, mid and small caps, and span different sectors and themes, so the investor is not tied to a single style or segment. On the debt side, exposure can run across duration and credit. The effect is a portfolio diversified on several dimensions at once, achieved through a single investment.

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A point that often gets overlooked is tax efficiency on internal rebalancing. In a multi-asset strategy, frequent rebalancing may be required, with one asset trimmed and another added as markets move. Inside an FOF, when the manager moves money between the underlying schemes, those internal switches do not attract capital gains tax for the investor. The tax is deferred until the investor actually redeems their FOF units. This lets the strategy rebalance freely without the investor bearing a tax cost each time over a long holding period.

Taxation at the investor's own level is worth knowing too. Under current rules, a multi-asset FOF of this kind is taxed with long-term gains at 12.5% after a holding period of 24 months, and short-term gains at the investor's slab rate.

For an investor who wants a professionally managed mix of equity, debt and precious metals (gold & silver), with the rebalancing handled internally, in a tax-efficient way, the FOF structure offers a clean and convenient wrapper.