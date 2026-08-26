SSC CGL Exam Date 2026 updates on Official Sarkari Result

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination to recruit eligible graduates into various Group 'B' and Group 'C' posts across Ministries, Departments, and Organizations of the Government of India. Posts like Income Tax Inspector, Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Central Excise Inspector, Assistant Enforcement Officer, and Auditor draw lakhs of applicants every year.

SSC CGL Exam 2026: Highlights & Overview

The official notification for SSC CGL 2026 has brought a massive opportunity with 12,256 vacancies announced across various central government departments. Here is a consolidated overview of the recruitment drive:

Examination Particulars Official Details Exam Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Exam Name Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026 Advertisement Total Vacancies 12,256 Posts Posts Offered Group 'B' and Group 'C' Non-Technical / Gazette & Non-Gazette Exam Mode Computer Based Test (CBT) Selection Stages Tier 1 (Qualifying) & Tier 2 (Merit-based) Official Website ssc.gov.in Quick Live Updates Portal Sarkari Result

Official SSC CGL Exam Date 2026 & Key Timeline

The Staff Selection Commission officially released the SSC CGL 2026 notification on 21 May 2026. Candidates planning their final revision strategy must take note of the crucial timeline below:

Official Notification Released: 21 May 2026

21 May 2026 Online Application Window: 21 May 2026 to 22 June 2026 (Reopened brief window till 25 June 2026)

21 May 2026 to 22 June 2026 (Reopened brief window till 25 June 2026) Last Date for Online Fee Payment: 26 June 2026

26 June 2026 Application Form Correction Window: 01 July to 03 July 2026

01 July to 03 July 2026 SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Date: August – September 2026 (Conducted in multi-shift CBT mode across the country)

(Conducted in multi-shift CBT mode across the country) Tier 1 Admit Card & City Intimation: Released 4 to 7 days prior to individual exam dates.

Released 4 to 7 days prior to individual exam dates. SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date: December 2026

Candidates should regularly check official updates and recruitment hubs like Sarkari Result 2026 to receive immediate alerts regarding shift timings, city intimation slips, and hall ticket downloads.

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SSC CGL Eligibility Criteria 2026

To appear for the SSC CGL exam, applicants have to satisfy three primary parameters: Nationality, Educational Qualification, and Age Limit.

1. Educational Qualification

General Posts (ASO, Inspector, Tax Assistant, Auditor): Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University.

Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University. Junior Statistical Officer (JSO): Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with at least 60% Marks in Mathematics at the 12th-standard level, OR a Bachelor’s Degree with Statistics as one of the subjects at the degree level.

Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with at least 60% Marks in Mathematics at the 12th-standard level, OR a Bachelor’s Degree with Statistics as one of the subjects at the degree level. Statistical Investigator Grade II: Bachelor’s Degree with Statistics as one of the subjects for all three years of the degree course.

2. Age Limit

The age limit ranges between 18 to 32 years, depending on the specific post applied for:

For 18 to 27 Years Posts: Tax Assistant, Upper Division Clerk, Accountant.

Tax Assistant, Upper Division Clerk, Accountant. For 20 to 30 Years Posts: Assistant Section Officer (CSS, IB, MEA).

Assistant Section Officer (CSS, IB, MEA). For 18 to 30 Years Posts: Income Tax Inspector, Central Excise Inspector, Preventive Officer.

Income Tax Inspector, Central Excise Inspector, Preventive Officer. For Up to 32 Years Posts: Junior Statistical Officer (JSO).

Category-wise age relaxations apply as per government norms (SC/ST: 5 years, OBC: 3 years, PwBD: 10 years).

SSC CGL Selection Process & Exam Pattern

The selection process comprises two main computer-based test stages.

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Tier 1 Examination Pattern (Qualifying Stage)

Tier 1 acts as a screening test. Marks scored here are normalized to qualify candidates for Tier 2, but are not added to the final merit list.

General Intelligence & Reasoning: 25 Questions | 50 Marks

25 Questions | 50 Marks General Awareness: 25 Questions | 50 Marks

25 Questions | 50 Marks Quantitative Aptitude: 25 Questions | 50 Marks

25 Questions | 50 Marks English Comprehension: 25 Questions | 50 Marks

25 Questions | 50 Marks Total: 100 Questions | 200 Marks | 60 Minutes Duration

100 Questions | 200 Marks | 60 Minutes Duration Negative Marking: 0.50 marks deducted for every wrong response.

Tier 2 Examination Pattern (Merit Stage)

Tier 2 is the decisive stage that dictates the final selection and post-allocation.

Paper I (Mandatory for All Posts):

Session 1 (2 Hours 15 Mins):

Section 1: Mathematical Abilities (30 Qs) + Reasoning & General Intelligence (30 Qs) = 60 Qs | 180 Marks

Section 2: English Language & Comprehension (45 Qs) + General Awareness (25 Qs) = 70 Qs | 210 Marks

Section 3: Computer Knowledge Module (20 Qs | 60 Marks) — Qualifying in nature.

Session 2 (15 Mins): Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) Module — Mandatory typing test.

Paper II (For JSO Posts Only): Statistics (100 Qs | 200 Marks | 2 Hours).

Step-by-Step Guide to Download SSC CGL Admit Card

When the Staff Selection Commission releases the regional admit card links, follow these simple steps to access your hall ticket:

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Visit the regional SSC website (e.g., NR, CR, WR, ER) or click the direct regional download links on official Sarkari Result website sarkariresult.com.cm . Click on the link titled "Status / Download Admit Card For Combined Graduate Level Tier 1 Exam 2026". Enter your Registration Number / Roll Number along with your Date of Birth. Your exam city intimation slip or final admit card will appear on the screen. Verify your exam date, shift timing, reporting time, and exact center address. Print two clear copies to take to the examination center.

Preparation Tips to Crack SSC CGL Tier 1