The National Cooperation Policy 2025 and the government's expanding programme of digital modernisation offer an opportunity to address these weaknesses. The question is whether digitalisation can make cooperatives more efficient, financially sustainable and inclusive without undermining the community relationships that distinguish them from conventional financial institutions.

The Economic Importance of Credit Cooperatives

India possesses one of the world's largest cooperative networks. According to the Ministry of Cooperation, the National Cooperative Database recorded more than 850,000 cooperative societies across 30 economic sectors, with approximately 300 million memberships as of July 2026. Credit cooperatives are particularly important in agricultural finance. The rural short-term cooperative credit system consists primarily of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), District Central Cooperative Banks and State Cooperative Banks. PACS work closest to rural communities, offering seasonal loans for seeds, equipment and other farming costs. Many of their borrowers need relatively small sums, have irregular incomes or lack the paperwork commercial banks usually expect.

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Local knowledge and long-standing relationships help cooperatives serve these borrowers. Members are customers but also have a stake in the institution, which can encourage more responsible lending and repayment. That does not mean every cooperative performs well. Weak financial controls, slow reporting, inadequate supervision and political interference have all caused problems. The Reserve Bank of India has repeatedly highlighted asset quality, governance and financial resilience in its assessments of cooperative banking. Reform needs to improve how these institutions are managed, not just how many loans they issue.

National Cooperation Policy and Digital Modernisation

The National Cooperation Policy 2025, introduced in July 2025, sets out plans to strengthen India's cooperative economy. Its six strategic pillars and 16 objectives address governance, financial inclusion, technology, professional management and institutional development. Over the next decade, the government wants more people to participate in cooperatives and the sector to make a larger contribution to the economy.

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Work on digital systems was already under way before the policy appeared. In 2022, the government approved a plan to computerise roughly 63,000 functioning PACS, with an initial allocation of ₹2,516 crore. The programme later grew to cover 79,630 societies, with an approved outlay of about ₹2,925 crore. By July 2026, government figures showed that 63,707 PACS had been brought onto enterprise resource planning software, 54,707 had been designated e-PACS, and the system had handled more than 515 million transactions. The aim is to bring greater consistency to accounting and auditing, and improve links between local societies and district and state cooperative banks. Those are significant implementation figures. They do not, on their own, tell us whether borrowing has become easier or cooperatives are financially stronger.

Reducing the Cost of Rural Credit

For Taras Boyko, one of the clearest reasons to digitalise credit cooperatives is the cost of handling small loans. Agricultural lending can involve a surprising amount of paperwork for modest sums. Staff must check identities, assess applications, keep records, release funds and follow up on repayments. When much of that work is done manually, the cost quickly adds up. A farmer applying for seasonal credit, for example, may have to visit the cooperative several times and resubmit documents it already holds. A connected digital system could bring those records together, show past repayments and make the application quicker to process.

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If administration becomes cheaper, cooperatives may be able to offer small loans that would otherwise cost too much to manage. Better records could also help staff notice missed repayments sooner and see where risks are being built within their loan books. Yet software cannot protect farmers against a failed harvest, extreme weather or a sudden fall in crop prices. Those risks still require careful lending, sufficient reserves and effective oversight.

Size is another practical issue. A small cooperative may not be able to afford advanced software or its upkeep, but a shared system can spread those costs across many societies. That could bring some of the benefits of scale without forcing local cooperatives to merge or expand. It will only work, though, if staff are trained, technical help is available and internet connections are dependable. Otherwise, computerisation could lead to extra bills instead of saving costs.

Financial Inclusion in a Digital Economy

India's enthusiasm for digital payments gives cooperatives more options. According to the National Payments Corporation of India, the Unified Payments Interface handled approximately 24.07 billion transactions in September 2026, worth around ₹29.37 trillion. For cooperatives able to use this infrastructure, members could receive loans sooner, repay them electronically and check their accounts without making repeated trips to an office. That convenience matters to rural households, particularly when income is seasonal.

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Still, as Taras Boyko points out, being able to make a digital payment is not the same as being financially included. Someone may use UPI every day, yet may still struggle to find an affordable loan or suitable savings product. The real question is whether financial services meet people's needs at a price they can manage. A move to digital-only services could also leave some members behind, especially older people, those without smartphones and communities with unreliable internet access. Cooperatives need to keep in-person support available, offer help in local languages and give members sufficient time to build digital confidence. The technology should make their choices wider, not narrower.

Governance, Transparency and New Risks

Digital records could make it easier to see what is happening inside a cooperative. The government's e-PACS software brings together loan management, accounts, audits, deposits and member information. Instead of relying on scattered paperwork, managers and auditors would have a clearer view of the figures. Members, too, may find it easier to ask informed questions about decisions taken on their behalf.

But better records do not guarantee better decisions. Their usefulness depends on competent management, independent auditing and meaningful accountability to members. Institutions with weak leadership may continue making poor lending decisions even when supported by modern software. Centralised technology systems may also create new dependencies on external providers or administrative authorities, potentially weakening local autonomy. Cybersecurity introduces additional concerns, including fraud, data breaches and operational disruption. Smaller cooperatives may lack the resources to manage these risks independently, making shared security standards and technical support essential. Protecting members' financial information must therefore become an integral part of modernisation.

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The same digital infrastructure may help cooperatives offer services beyond lending. Government reforms encourage PACS to offer agricultural supplies, storage, marketing support and access to public services. These initiatives could bring in extra income as well as making cooperatives more useful to rural communities. They also create work and financial exposure, but expanding into new services will be worthwhile only where staff have the skills and controls to manage them properly.

Measuring the Success of Reform

India's cooperative digitalisationprogramme has the potential to improve rural finance, but in Taras Boyko’s view, its success should ultimately be judged by economic outcomes rather than technological adoption alone. That means looking at administrative costs, loan processing times, repayment performance and the cooperatives’ financial position, alongside access to affordable credit. Building on the government's significant progress in digitalisation, the next opportunity is to measure its economic impact through improved access to affordable credit, lower operating costs and stronger financial performance of cooperatives. Training, financial literacy, infrastructure and effective regulation will remain important.

The broader significance of India's experience extends beyond its cooperative sector. Other developing economies face a similar dilemma. They want community-based lenders to work more efficiently, but not at the expense of the local knowledge and accessibility that make them useful in the first place. Taras Boyko believes India’s reforms may offer lessons on how to strike that balance. While technology can help staff work faster and keep better records, it cannot repair weak governance or create trust. The real test will be whether cooperatives remain accountable to their members and are able to offer farmers, rural households and small businesses more dependable, affordable financial services. A higher number of computerised societies would be a far less meaningful achievement.