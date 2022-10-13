Where Minimal is Majestic & LEED to Sustainability

The real estate conglomerate, DLF Ltd symbolises the power of a dream, aspiration and passion for creating spaces that enhance good living & wellness. The real estate developer has pioneered several commercial and residential projects leveraged by the advantage of experience, resources and the vision to think ahead of its times. Today brand DLF is leading the industry with matchless quality, innovation & governance and which has led to sustained growth and customer satisfaction for over 75 years.

In the last two decades, Gurugram has witnessed unprecedented real estate activity transforming the once sleepy semi-rural town into one of India’s largest IT/ITES outsourcing hubs. Almost all the major IT companies have leased offices in Gurugram where people from different regions and cultures of India and different nationalities from across the world, converge to achieve their professional aspirations. It is a matter of pride that the legacy of DLF commercial offices is prominently visible across the skyline of the city and spans more than 125 acres and is home to several Fortune 500 and leading Indian and global companies.

DLF Cybercity, Gurugram has one of the most advanced and modern infrastructure facilities that conserve energy and water and has an efficient waste management system. The entire Cybercity operates on an integrated model of sustainability, incorporating numerous green initiatives such as zero water discharge, rainwater harvesting, e-waste segregation, gas-based electricity, EV charging stations, and solar energy. In addition, it has excellent last-mile connectivity with Rapid Metro linking all the offices within Cybercity. All buildings in DLF Cybercity are equipped with MERV-14 air filters, which have significantly improved the indoor air quality, resulting in a better quality of life and workplace wellness. The industry leading best practices of DLF has grabbed unstinted attention and appreciation besides getting them top honours and awards.

Recently, the global spotlight was on DLF Cybercity, Gurugram, for being awarded the World’s first LEED Platinum City and Community Certification from US Green Building Council. This prestigious US Green Building Council’s certification of “LEED Platinum for Cities & Communities’’ is verified by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI). With this award, DLF Cybercity has become the first Developer owned community in the world to have received this certification under LEED Cities and Communities Rating System. LEED is an international symbol of sustainability excellence and green building leadership that signifies reducing carbon emissions, conserving resources, reducing operating costs, prioritizing sustainable practices, and creating a healthier environment.

Managing Director of the DLF Rental Business, Mr. Sriram Khattar, mentioned, “The LEED Platinum for Cities and Communities certification is a recognition of our initiatives and endeavours on a global platform. It also validates DLF’s ability to build world-class sustainable assets, vibrant communities, and a healthy business ecosystem. It is a proud moment for India, Haryana, and Gurugram and all of us at DLF.”

On the tough road to achieve this industry benchmark, Mr. Gautam Dey, Executive Director, Operations, DLF said, “Every building in DLF Cybercity is LEED Platinum certified but we didn’t stop there. We made sincere efforts and aggressively pitched for this rarest of the rare Green Certification from USGBC for our entire Cybercity, Gurugram as a City / Community. It was a long drawn and tough process with a series of evaluations and audits by the USGBC team from US & Indian auditors for the last one year and the final moment of receiving this honour is truly gratifying.”

Taking the DLF Legacy Forward

The largest portfolio-holder in terms of premier properties, the ISO certified DLF has an edge over its competitors for having in-house expertise that covers the entire gamut from identification and acquisition of land to planning, execution, construction and marketing of the projects. The robust business model consists of developing state-of-the-art premium and luxury properties, besides being primarily engaged in the business of the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties (the “Rental Business”) and the development and sale of residential properties (the “Development Business”).

Mr. Karun Varma, Senior Executive Director - North Offices Business, who strategized the enviable extent of DLF footprint in Gurugram, mentioned “Meeting our clients’ expectations, sustainability is the bas of our growth strategy. Our customer base, which largely consists of large Fortune 500 corporations and Indian companies, seek office spaces that are eco-friendly and safe for their employees which are in line with their global ESG policies. DLF Cybercity in Gurugram is a confluence of international and national cultures where business thrives, it is also the world’s first business district to be awarded the LEED Platinum city and community. We have the largest LEED Platinum Certified portfolio in the country and offer our clients multiple locations and solutions in NCR as per their existing and future growth plans.”

DLF also offers maintenance services of spaces as well in industries such as hospitality, recreational, retail chain outlets. The marquee DLF project in Gurugram - Downtown has a development potential of 11 mn sqft, Atrium Place is another 4 mn sqft of commercial development and these will be integrated into Cybercity which will make it one of the largest Business District in the Country with 29 mn sqft. DLF has also entered a new segment of Data Centers with the launch of its first project DLF Tech Park in Sector 143 A, Noida. With this, the premier realtor will have a presence of 4 mn sqft (approx.) in Noida.

The hefty portfolio of DLF Group consists of 153 real estate projects and a developed area of 331 mn sqft (approx.) and has set its goal to tap the development potential of 215 mn sqft (approx.) across the residential and commercial segments. The group has an annuity portfolio of over 40 mn sqft (approx.). DCCDL – the rental arm of DLF Ltd has a commercial portfolio of over 40 mn sqft which is US Green Building Council (USGBC) LEED Platinum and LEED Zero Water Certified. DLF also has the privilege of having won 17 Swords of Honour in 2021 — by British Safety Council, the highest number received by any company globally in a single year.

GRESB, an international organization that provides transparent environmental, social and governance (ESG) data to financial markets has recognized DLF and DCCDL as Regional Sector Leaders for their developments across office spaces. DLF & DCCDL also achieved the highest ranking of 5 Star rating from GRESB.

According to the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) data, India has achieved a total count of 146 green buildings as of February 2022, to emerge as one of the leading countries to adopt green and sustainable buildings representing nearly 2.8 million gross area square metres (GSM) of certified space. In terms of overall Grade-A office stock, the leading four metro cities of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, and Hyderabad account for over 3/4th of the existing green footprint, which over the next decade would accelerate green-certified buildings and is expected to cross the 50% mark. This projection is seen as a positive and promising sign for DLF to delve into the huge untapped potential in the building space, allowing it to unleash its creativity in architecture and engineering excellence to build green, build sustainable, build bold, aesthetically.

For DLF, the business of real estate development is not just about bricks, mortar, chrome and glass. Instead, DLF has been very conscious about infusing wellness and creating a positive impact on every person dwelling and working in a DLF project . DLF properties are not only built aesthetically but are also cost-efficient and energy-saving green buildings. The LEED award has raised the benchmark of excellence and reiterates DLF’s commitment to adopt a prosperous and sustainable model to benefit its customers and contribution to a greener planet.