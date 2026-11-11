Which Mattress Material Should You Choose This Festive Season?

From providing the right spinal support, relieving pressure, and regulating your temperature to achieve a deep sleep state, the technology inside a mattress makes a significant difference.

With sleep material options ranging from memory foam, latex, grid, spring, and the latest Airboost technology, understanding what each offers can help you look beyond festive discounts and choose a mattress that supports better sleep all year round.

Overview Table

Material Brand Feel Support & Alignment Airboost Duroflex Medium-firm, responsive, stable 1 lakh+ AirKnit fibres for postural support Smart Grid The Sleep Company Softer, cushioned, adaptive Moderate support, with limited pressure distribution Memory Foam Wakefit Soft, body-hugging Good contouring support Pocket Spring Peps Responsive, springy Balanced support Latex Sleepycat Responsive, slightly springy Consistent, supportive feel

DuroflexAirboost

Technology

Airboost is Duroflex’s latest sleep technology made with AirKnit fibres that create an open, breathable mattress structure. It has over one lakh such independently responsive fibres, designed to improve airflow, movement response, and postural support.

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Trusted by athletes around the world, this sleep technology is brought to India for the first time by Duroflex. Airboost is accredited by the Indian Society for Sleep Research (ISSR) and recommended by doctors at the National Health Academy (NHA).

How it performs

DuroflexAirboost delivers balanced performance across every major area. The zoned support system helps maintain healthy spinal alignment, while the independent fibres distribute body weight evenly to reduce pressure on the shoulders, hips and lower back.

Its 3D open cell matrix promotes airflow throughout the mattress, keeping it noticeably cooler than dense foam designs. The independent support points also minimise partner disturbance and make it easy to change sleeping positions without feeling stuck.

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Pros

3X more breathable

Adaptive postural support

Accredited by ISSR for 30% more deep sleep

Arctic Ice Cooling fabric

100-night free trial & 10-year warranty

Multiple variants across budget and premium options

Cons

Medium-firm feel may not suit those who prefer a plush mattress

Feel: Medium-firm, adaptive response, and durable

Best for: people with back pain, couples, hot sleepers, sleep tech enthusiasts

The Sleep Company Smart Grid

Technology

Smart Grid uses a flexible polymer grid placed over a foam base. The grid bends under heavier parts of the body while supporting lighter areas, creating a soft and adaptive sleeping surface.

How it performs

The Smart Grid offers good pressure relief and adapts comfortably to different sleeping positions. The open grid allows some airflow around the surface, although the foam base underneath can retain heat over longer periods. It has decent motion isolation, but some movement can still travel through the connected grid structure. The softer feel may also not provide enough support for everyone.

Pros

Comfortable cushioning

Responsive sleeping surface

Cons

Grid is a 1" thin layer; collapses under the human body weight

Restricted Airflow

Minimal rebound

Premium pricing

Feel: Soft, cushioned, and slightly bouncy

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Best for: Side sleepers, sleep tech enthusiasts

Wakefit Memory Foam

Technology

Wakefit uses layers of memory foam that mould to the body's shape. It sinks when you lie on it, helping to distribute body weight and reduce pressure around common contact points.

How it performs

Memory foam absorbs movement well, making it a practical choice for couples. It also cushions pressure points effectively, particularly for side sleepers. However, its dense construction can retain body heat, and the slower response makes it harder to change positions. Some sleepers may also find the deep contouring feel restrictive.

Pros

Good pressure relief

Effective motion isolation

Comfortable contouring feel

Cons

Can trap body heat

Slower to respond when changing positions

Deep sink may not suit everyone

Less breathable than newer technologies

Feel: Soft and body-hugging

Best for: Side sleepers, couples

Peps Zenimo Pocket Spring

Technology

Peps Zenimo uses individually wrapped pocket springs that compress independently. This is a significant improvement over traditional spring mattresses, and it reduces movement significantly.

How it performs

The pocket spring design provides good airflow and makes it easy to move around during sleep. Motion isolation is better than conventional spring mattresses, but movement can still travel through the spring system, especially for light sleepers. While it offers balanced support, pressure relief is not as consistent as more adaptive mattress technologies.

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Pros

Naturally breathable

Responsive feel

Comfortable edge support

Cons

More motion transfer than foam or fibre technologies

Bounce may disturb light sleepers

Pressure relief is less precise

Requires regular rotation for even wear

Feel: Responsive with noticeable bounce

Best for: Those who prefer a bouncy feel, combination sleepers

SleepyCat Latex

Technology

SleepyCat Latex uses a natural latex comfort layer that responds quickly to movement while maintaining a supportive sleeping surface.

How it performs

Latex naturally stays cooler than dense foam and responds instantly when you change positions. It offers gentle cushioning while keeping the body well supported, so you don't sink deeply into the mattress. Because it's naturally springy, however, it tends to transfer movement, which may be noticeable if you share your bed with a partner.

Pros

Naturally breathable

Highly responsive

Durable material

Cons

More partner movement than memory foam

Bouncier feel may disturb light sleepers

Pressure relief is less adaptive

Higher price than conventional foam mattresses

Feel: Responsive, slightly springy and supportive

Best for: Hot sleepers, combination sleepers

Final Verdict

Festive offers can make upgrading your mattress more tempting, but the real value lies in choosing one that delivers lasting comfort and support long after the celebrations are over. From spinal alignment and pressure relief to breathability, responsiveness, and motion isolation, the right mattress should meet your sleep needs through every season.

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Duroflex mattress Airboost stands out with its unique AirKnit fibre-based construction for postural support, maximum rebound, and 3X breathability. It offers a well-rounded option for those looking to invest in deeper sleep. Whether you're a couple looking to minimise sleep disturbances, a hot sleeper seeking better airflow, or someone prioritising back support, Airboost is worth considering when choosing a mattress that goes beyond festive comfort to support your sleep throughout the year.

FAQs

Which mattress technology is best for back pain?

A mattress that keeps the spine properly aligned while relieving pressure is generally the best choice. DuroflexAirboost is designed specifically for this.

Is Airboost better than memory foam?

Memory foam offers deeper contouring but can trap more heat. If you want better cooling, easier movement, and balanced support, Airboost has the advantage.

Is latex better than memory foam?

It depends on your preference. Latex feels more responsive and naturally cooler, while memory foam provides deeper body contouring and better motion isolation.

Which mattress lasts the longest?

Airboost and high-quality latex are both designed for long-term durability, while overall lifespan also depends on maintenance and usage