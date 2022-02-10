19,895 cases pending in Delhi HC for 5-10 yrs: Govt

Over 19,000 cases are pending in the Delhi High Court for five to 10 years and over 13,000 cases for 10 years and more, the government told Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Similarly, in the Allahabad High Court, over 1.84 lakh cases are pending for five to 10 years and over 3.20 lakh for 10 years and above.

Allahabad High Court is the biggest high court of the country.

In a written reply, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said 19,895 cases are pending with the Delhi High Court which are 5 to 10 year old. A total of 13,263 cases are pending for 10 years and more.

In the Allahabad High Court, 184014 cases are pending for 5 to 10 years, while 322350 are pending for 10 years and above.

Sharing data of pendency, the minister said in Delhi’s subordinate and district courts, 1,41,235 cases are pending which are 5 to 10 year old. A total of 13,571 cases are pending for 10 years and above.

Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh’s lower courts, 2117020 cases are pending for 5 to 10 years and 15,60,739 for 10 years and above.



Also Read: SpiceJet says offered to pay Rs 600 cr in cash to Kalanithi Maran & Kal Airways

Also Read: Taxman examining whether crypto mining attracts GST