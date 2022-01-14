Bikaner-Guwahati train accident: Inquiry reveals glitch in locomotive equipment

The preliminary inquiry into the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derailment revealed that a glitch in locomotive equipment led to the accident on Thursday.



"Preliminary inquiry shows there was a glitch in locomotive equipment. The Commission of Rail Safety is conducting an inquiry to find the root cause behind the accident," Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told ANI.



The Commission of Railway Safety also ordered a high-level investigation to probe the Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailment.

The Minister further announced that a compensation of Rs 5 lakh has been extended to the families of the deceased while Rs 1 lakh each has been announced for those seriously injured. Also, Rs 25,000 each is being given to the mildly injured passengers.



Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed two of his ministers to reach West Bengal and coordinate relief measures.



At least nine people died and 42 others were injured after 12 coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailed near Maynaguri in Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Thursday.



The train carried 1,053 passengers, including 177 who set off from Bikaner and 98 passengers who got on at Patna junction, on board the train at the time of the derailment.