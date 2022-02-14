scorecardresearch
News
IN THE NEWS
Himachal to reopen all educational institutions as COVID situation improves

Feedback

Himachal to reopen all educational institutions as COVID situation improves

Reviewing the pandemic situation, the state cabinet also decided to reopen all gyms and cinema halls.

Himachal to reopen all educational institutions as COVID situation improves Himachal to reopen all educational institutions as COVID situation improves

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to reopen all education institutions in the state from Thursday as the Covid-19 situation has improved recently, an official spokesperson said.

The decision to reopen all education institutions from February 17 was taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Monday, he added.

Reviewing the pandemic situation, the state cabinet also decided to reopen all gyms and cinema halls.

It has also allowed to hold all kinds of langars (community kitchen), he added.
 

Also Read: LIC made big money in these stocks in FY22; do you own any?

Also Read: Reasons why business loans are financially beneficial

TAGS:

BT TV