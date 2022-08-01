Massive fire breaks out at private hospital in MP's Jabalpur; 4 dead

A massive fire broke out at a private hospital in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday in which, four people have died and almost nine injured.

Efforts were on to evacuate patients from the medical facility, the police said.

The fire erupted at New Life Multi-speciality Hospital near Damoh Naka under the Gohalpur police station area of Jabalpur in the afternoon, Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Bahuguna said.

Prima facie it appears a short circuit caused the blaze, he said, adding a rescue operation was on at the hospital.

The SP said fire tenders and personnel were engaged in dousing the flames.

(With inputs from PTI)