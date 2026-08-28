Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe made a striking revelation at the BT India@100 event. Speaking about his approach to integrity and public service, Mundhe revealed that he had discussed his principles with his wife before marriage — including a clear condition that no bribes would ever come into their home. He described it as a kind of “prenup” that made his stance known before they got married. The unusual anecdote offers a glimpse into the personal principles of an officer known for his strict approach to public administration and accountability.