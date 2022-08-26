India@100: Handholding, R&D and academia can help foster entrepreneurship, say stakeholders

Government handholding, enhanced focus on research & development and academia all had an equally important role to play in developing a vibrant ecosystem for entrepreneurship, stakeholders from the defence, space and drone verticals have said.

“Although most policies are in place, education is something that needs to be looked at. The private industry must do their R&D,” director general BrahMos Aerospace, Atul Rane told India Today Group’s editorial director for publishing, Raj Chengappa during the fireside chat ‘Aatmanirbhar@100: Science & Tech, Defence, Space’.

Rane also said that as the country’s first military-industrial complex, Brahmos focused on an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) from the very beginning. This has led the company to develop a robust supply chain with private sector participation.

Talking about the support being extended by the national space agency, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), founder & CEO of the Bengaluru-based commercial space startup, Digantara Research & Technologies, Anirudh Sharma said that it was a great example of a change in mindset in the government.

“When we launched our first payload ISRO supported us in every possible way. This is a remarkable example of how ISRO has changed,” observed Sharma.

Co-founder & CEO of the Navi Mumbai-based drone manufacturer ideaForge, Ankit Mehta shared how the company had to start from scratch as no open-source technology was available when they were building their first Quad-Rotor, a helicopter propelled by four rotors, in 2004. He said that rather than trying to replicate what was being done globally, entrepreneurs needed to ideate and innovate new products like BrahMos.

Mehta also suggested that the industry needed to adopt a more collaborative approach.

“We have very little collaboration as we don’t like working together. However, Redwood trees reach great heights as they are intermeshed. Collaborative work is, therefore, very important,” he remarked.

“There is a need to unlearn old ways and learn new ways,” asserted Vikram Singh, Founder & CEO of on-demand drone delivery network, TechEagle. “Indians need to move out of the service-oriented mindset.”

Singh said while education and skilling were important, entrepreneurs need to be also aware of what will work in real life.

Responding to a question regarding the misfiring of the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile into Pakistani territory in March this year, Rane said it was a result of standard operating procedures not being followed.

“It was like riding a bicycle without handles,” he added in jest.

