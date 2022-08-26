‘Isko kaatna nahi isko dikhana’: Dharmendra Pradhan takes potshots at Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took potshots at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia for featuring in the New York Times. Pradhan also urged both the ministers to not hide but show the real state of Delhi’s schools. He was speaking at BT's India@100 summit.

Pradhan's comments comes in the backdrop of a much-talked-about article in the NYT which discussed at length about the AAP government’s education model for the national capital and included Sisodia’s picture with school children.

Soon after this, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at 31 locations including the Delhi Deputy CM's residence in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22.

Commenting about Delhi's education model under the Kejriwal government, Pradhan said: “Delhi has three types of schools—government schools, Government of India schools run via Navodaya Vidyalaya and private schools. Look at the class 10 and class 12 results of these schools. If you compare the last two surveys, performance of Delhi schools has gone down substantially both in 10th and 12th results."

He further urged, “Isko kaatna nahi, isko dikhana (don’t omit this out, show it), this is my humble request to my friends Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia ji.” He also underscored, "Dilli ki shiksha vyavastha khokhla aur nautankibaaz hai. (Delhi government’s education status is hollow and gimmicky)."

“Our aim is to give quality education to the poorest of the poor and simultaneously to those who can afford to pay from their pocket,” Pradhan said. He also acknowledged that the government has a massive challenge in the form of providing affordable yet world class education to every Indian student.

He said, “I accept this challenge, we will have to create innovative models, challenge for our education is affordability, accessibility, quality and inclusivity, this country has to approach a multi-pronged strategy.”Pradhan further mentioned that the new approach will be guided by a reduction in syllabus, creating a new pedagogy and adding extra classes.

Talking about exam anxiety and stress among children, the minister noted, “We will formulate an expert group to look into this very challenge you mention, primary motto should be the students must be confident, less burdened, examination should be joyful.”

Talking about the contentious National Education Policy (NEP), the Union Minister said this is aimed at decolonising the Indian education system and inculcating critical thinking among students at an early age.

