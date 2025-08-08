Arunish Chawla Outlines India's 4-Pillar Disinvestment Plan: Capex, Dividends, Listings, Reforms

Speaking at the BT India@100 event, Arunish Chawla, Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), outlined the government's continued focus on a comprehensive and calibrated approach to disinvestment, asserting that investor confidence remains strong despite global headwinds. Addressing the future of disinvestment, Chawla stated that the government would not put big-ticket listings or follow-on offers on the back burner. Instead, he said, DIPAM would pursue a “composite strategy resting on four pillars: corporate performance, fair dividends, sustainable capex, and calibrated disinvestment.”