Axis Bank MD & CEO Amitabh Chaudhry: India’s Banks Ready To Power The Viksit Bharat Journey

At the Business Today India@100 Summit, Axis Bank MD & CEO Amitabh Chaudhry expressed confidence in India’s financial capacity to achieve Viksit Bharat. He asserted that both public and private banks are profitable, under-leveraged, and capable of raising capital domestically or globally. Government support, strong corporate performance, private credit funds, and new financing institutions are expanding the capital pool. Chaudhry emphasized that opportunities are vast, entrepreneurship is thriving, and innovative funding channels are emerging. In his view, capital availability is not the constraint — the priority should be leveraging these resources effectively to capture growth opportunities for India’s development vision.