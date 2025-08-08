Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
india-at-100
Beyond Trump’s Tariffs: What’s Next For Indian Trade? | BT India@100

Beyond Trump’s Tariffs: What’s Next For Indian Trade? | BT India@100

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 8, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 8, 2025, 6:02 PM IST

Donald Trump’s return and creation of high tariff barriers have raised concerns globally. What does it mean for India’s trade future? Ajay Srivastava, Founder, GTRI; Dr Ajay Sahai, DG & CEO, FIEO; Agneshwar Sen, Trade Policy Leader, EY India; and Dr Harsha Vardhana Singh, Chairman, IKDHVAJ Advisers join Consulting Anchor Aabha Bakaya and Business Today Economy Editor Surabhi to decode the impact of protectionism, WTO reforms, and strategic trade realignments. The panel discusses India’s response, supply chain diversification, FTAs, and how businesses can navigate global volatility. A must-watch for exporters, policymakers, and economists. Event sponsored by Adani, Government of Goa, Kone, Fortinet, and ARTHAUS & ZOYA.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended