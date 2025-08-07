Business Today | India Today Editors’ Roundtable On India’s Growth, Economy & Future Vision

India will mark a century of independence in 2047. In just over two decades, the country could well be among the world’s top three economies, a technological powerhouse and a decisive voice in global business and geopolitics. But there is nothing inevitable about this rise.



Reaching that goal will take bold decisions, deep reforms and an unflinching commitment to inclusive, sustainable growth. This special edition of Business Today charts that path with 100 transformative reform ideas – a to-do list for policymakers, industry and citizens alike.



The ideas are deliberately varied. Some are granular fixes, like tougher product labelling rules or smoother permissions for start-ups. Others are big-picture shifts. Together, they reflect a desire - India’s growth story needs to be accelerated even further.

What we have done is to curate a list through in-house brainstorming and enriched by diverse inputs. Manish Sabharwal, co-founder of TeamLease, Rajesh Shukla of PRICE, as well as reports from the World Bank and various think tanks like CSIS and ICRIER have helped shape this list. Former senior bureaucrats R. Gopalan, Anil Swarup, Subhash Chandra Garg and SN Tripathi, who is now Director General of the Indian Institute of Public Administration shared their perspective, while economists DK Srivastava of EY India and Rumki Majumdar of Deloitte vetted the final compilation. Haseeb Drabu, former finance minister of J&K and Gautam Chikermane of the Observer Research Foundation added further insight. The result is a collective vision laid out across ten sections, each with ten ideas.



All of these connect to one big picture: India@100 as a $30-trillion economy, with a per capita income that firmly places it among the world’s developed nations.