Business Today India@100 | NITI Aayog’s Dr Arvind Virmani On India’s Roadmap To Viksit Bharat 2047

Ahead of Business Today India@100 Summit, Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor of Business Today, engages in an insightful conversation with Dr. Arvind Virmani, Member of NITI Aayog, on the policy priorities that can propel India towards becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Drawing on his experience at NITI Aayog, Dr. Virmani outlines three critical yet often overlooked areas that need urgent focus—quality of learning in schools, the skilling ecosystem, and local infrastructure in industrial estates. He emphasizes the importance of foundational literacy for long-term human capital development and highlights the mismatch between current skilling initiatives and actual demand on the ground. The discussion also delves into labour reforms, land availability for industrial use, deregulation, and how AI can help simplify outdated laws and procedures. Dr. Virmani urges states to lead in implementing labour and land reforms, rationalizing electricity pricing, and addressing skilling needs at the grassroots level. He also advocates the use of sunset clauses to revisit old laws and highlights the urgent need for sustainable, diversified agriculture policies. Packed with actionable insights, the interview presents a forward-looking roadmap that underlines the importance of competitive federalism and coordinated efforts to unlock India’s full economic potential in the run-up to 2047.

This year’s summit focuses on the theme – India@2047: Blueprint for a Developed Nation, aiming to map the opportunities and challenges India faces on its path to becoming a global economic powerhouse.

Business Today India@100 Summit

Friday, 8th August 2025

Venue – Shangri-La Eros, New Delhi