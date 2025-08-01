Business Today India@100 | Richard Rossow On India’s Strategy To Become A Global Power By 2047

Ahead of the Business Today India@100 Summit 2025, Business Today TV presents an exclusive conversation as Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today, speaks with Richard Rossow, Senior Adviser and Chair on India and Emerging Asia Economics, Centre for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS). As India charts its course toward becoming a developed economy by 2047, Rossow shares deep insights on the Modi government’s reform trajectory, the pivotal role of Indian states, and the global dynamics shaping India’s economic future. From competitive federalism to trade policy, city governance to global supply chains, this conversation offers a strategic perspective on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Part of Business Today’s India@100 initiative, this interview is a must-watch for anyone invested in India’s transformative journey toward global leadership.

This year’s summit focuses on the theme – India@2047: Blueprint for a Developed Nation, aiming to map the opportunities and challenges India faces on its path to becoming a global economic powerhouse.

