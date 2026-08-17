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Business Today Presents India@100: India’s Manufacturing Champions | Building Viksit Bharat

Business Today Presents India@100: India’s Manufacturing Champions | Building Viksit Bharat

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 17, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 17, 2026, 1:37 PM IST

India’s journey towards 2047 is being shaped by a powerful manufacturing ambition. Business Today presents India at 100: India’s Manufacturing Champions, bringing together the states, companies and innovators driving India’s industrial transformation. From strengthening manufacturing capabilities to creating new opportunities for innovation, investment and growth, the event will spotlight the champions building the foundation for a Viksit Bharat. Join us on 21st August, Friday, in New Delhi, as industry leaders come together to discuss India’s manufacturing future and the road ahead. Book your seat now and be part of the conversation shaping India’s journey towards 2047.

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