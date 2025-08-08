Business Today
Can India Hit $30 Trillion GDP By 2047? | Amitabh Kant At BT India@100

  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 8, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 8, 2025, 4:31 PM IST

Is India’s ambition of becoming a $30 trillion economy by 2047 realistic — or just a dream? Former G20 Sherpa and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant makes a strong case for India’s potential to become a global economic superpower. In conversation with Business Today Group Editor Siddharth Zarabi at the India@100 summit, Kant outlines the reforms, innovation, infrastructure, and private-sector dynamism needed to reach this goal. He highlights how India’s demographic dividend, start-up ecosystem, and governance evolution must align with global opportunities. A visionary roadmap for anyone tracking India's economic future. Event sponsored by Adani, Government of Goa, Kone, Fortinet, and Arthaus.

