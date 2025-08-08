Do PSUs Still Matter? Arunish Chawla On Public Sector Reforms | BT India@100

In an era of liberalisation and private-sector growth, what role do Public Sector Units (PSUs) play in India's future? Arunish Chawla, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), addresses this pressing question in a wide-ranging discussion with Business Today’s Karishma Asoodani and Surabhi. The session explores whether PSUs can remain competitive, efficient, and relevant in a $30 trillion India@100 vision. Chawla also sheds light on the government’s disinvestment strategy, governance reforms, and the need for a strategic redefinition of public sector priorities. A critical conversation on legacy, efficiency, and reform. Event sponsored by Adani, Government of Goa, Kone, Fortinet, and Arthaus.