EFTA FTA: $100B Investment & 10 Lakh Jobs Coming To India | Piyush Goyal | BT India@100

At the BT India@100 Summit, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal unveils the ground-breaking India–EFTA Free Trade Agreement — calling it a historic first in global trade. In conversation with Business Today’s Siddharth Zarabi, Goyal explains how India secured a $100 billion FDI commitment from the four EFTA countries, backed by a unique clawback clause that allows India to reverse duty concessions if promised investments or job creation targets aren't met. Protected sectors like dairy, rice, and MSMEs remain untouched, while India gains from high-tech, innovation-driven sectors. With the FTA kicking in from October 1, Goyal estimates 50 lakh new jobs could emerge. A strategic, future-ready deal that puts Indian interests first.